Rihanna’s Dallas concert canceled after small fire breaks out

#Rihanna
07.09.11 7 years ago

Sultry pop star Rihanna is known to heat things up, but things got a little too hot at her Dallas show Friday night, according to People.com

During the performance of her latest single, “California King Bed,” a small fire broke out in the lighting rigs above the stage, sending sparks near the performer.

The stage crew quickly extinguished the fire, and the crowd of 12,500 were then evacuated from the American Airlines Center. No one was hurt.

Rihanna tweeted about the incident later that night. “DALLAS!!! We set the stage on FYAH tonight!!! LITERALLY!!!,” she wrote. “I’m so pissed, I was havin so much fun wit yall too!!! I gotta come back man!!”

She added that she was meeting her tour crew to “to find out exactly what happened.”

Dallas fans will se her again soon however. “Glad you guys are safe!!!” she wrote. “I promise I’ll be back!!!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSRihanna

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP