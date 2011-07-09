Rihanna’s Dallas concert canceled after small fire breaks out

Sultry pop star Rihanna is known to heat things up, but things got a little too hot at her Dallas show Friday night, according to People.com.

During the performance of her latest single, “California King Bed,” a small fire broke out in the lighting rigs above the stage, sending sparks near the performer.

The stage crew quickly extinguished the fire, and the crowd of 12,500 were then evacuated from the American Airlines Center. No one was hurt.

Rihanna tweeted about the incident later that night. “DALLAS!!! We set the stage on FYAH tonight!!! LITERALLY!!!,” she wrote. “I’m so pissed, I was havin so much fun wit yall too!!! I gotta come back man!!”

She added that she was meeting her tour crew to “to find out exactly what happened.”

Dallas fans will se her again soon however. “Glad you guys are safe!!!” she wrote. “I promise I’ll be back!!!”