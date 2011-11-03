Rihanna drops new ‘Talk That Talk’ pics, cancels Swedish show due to exhaustion

11.03.11 7 years ago

Rihanna has dropped two gorgeous new photos in advance of her album “Talk That Talk.”

One features the singer in black-and-white, sporting a masculine hat, looking quite serious. The other is a bit more fun, with the Bajan beauty draping a leg over a stair rail, rocking a bright red ensemble.

The images come in time for Ri-Ri’s 11th Hot 100 No. 1, with “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris, but it’s not all smiles on her touring front.

According to the AP, Rihanna has canceled a second date in Sweden, as doctors warn her to take time off due to “exhaustion.” Her Live Nation-backed show on Wednesday night (Nov. 2) in Stockholm was axed just an hour before show time. She also bowed out of a show on Monday in Malmo, for the same reasons, but performed in Stockholm on Tuesday. 

Do you like the new pics?

