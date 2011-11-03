Rihanna drops new ‘Talk That Talk’ pics, cancels Swedish show due to exhaustion

Rihanna has dropped two gorgeous new photos in advance of her album “Talk That Talk.”

One features the singer in black-and-white, sporting a masculine hat, looking quite serious. The other is a bit more fun, with the Bajan beauty draping a leg over a stair rail, rocking a bright red ensemble.

The images come in time for Ri-Ri’s 11th Hot 100 No. 1, with “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris, but it’s not all smiles on her touring front.

According to the AP, Rihanna has canceled a second date in Sweden, as doctors warn her to take time off due to “exhaustion.” Her Live Nation-backed show on Wednesday night (Nov. 2) in Stockholm was axed just an hour before show time. She also bowed out of a show on Monday in Malmo, for the same reasons, but performed in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Do you like the new pics?