‘Ringer’ finale offers a fitting end to a disappointing season

I’ve said this to a number of people, so I might as well say it to you, Dear Readers:
I’ve watched every episode of The CW’s “Ringer,” but if I’d thought there was the slightest chance that the show could be renewed, I’d have quit watching months ago.
That sounds counter-intuitive and I know it doesn’t line up with conventional wisdom about serialized TV from fans who have been burned so frequently that they refuse to tune in to any show without some assurance that it will be moving forward, that questions will be answered and resolution reached.
Nope. I kept watching “Ringer” because I knew The CW would air every episode, but it simultaneously felt like there was little risk of a not-particularly-cheap drama drawing barely over a million viewers would get a second season. I figured that if I could read those signs, the “Ringer” showrunners could read those signs and that, facing the end of the line after 22 episodes, the writers could figure out the story they really wanted to tell, condense it and take viewers to a satisfactory conclusion.
The more fool me.
Tuesday (April 17) night’s “Ringer” finale, tamely titled “I’m the Good Twin,” played as a brazen and irritating plea for a second season from a show that has done nothing, in terms of either quality or ratings, to earn any kind of reprieve from The CW.
I can imagine the show’s fans — there are a couple dozen of them out there — getting stirred up to beg for another season, but that’s only because the finale accomplished almost none of the things it hypothetically could have accomplished. While it left many things unresolved, I’m not sure that the pending issues for an imaginary season two are all that interesting, but that’s all that fans were given.
“Ringer” was a show that never had a clue what it wanted to be for a single second of its 22-episode run. Yes, certain directors or actors might have had the right ideas, but they were perpetually being undermined by the storytelling.
Richard Shepard brought a visual style to the pilot — a pseudo-campy mixture of Hitchcock and DePalma, right down to the legendary cornball green screens — that was never repeated. Jason Dohring came and sneered his way through a subplot ripped so completely from “Wild Things” that everybody involved should be hiding in shame behind copyright lawyers, but his was an arc that could have been excised from the rest of the series without any gaps in continuity. Andrea Roth came in and chewed scenery with a welcome relentlessness, but hers was a character from a different, better series. The writers periodically decided that Ioan Gruffudd’s Andrew might be evil and every time he was asked to overplay “wicked,” everything became more compelling.
But there were too many black holes. Kristoffer Polaha, so likably flawed on “Life Unexpected,” was never given any sort of character and vanished into callow nothingness, there mostly to make what I thought was supposed to be a running joke about his unseen sons, until they finally popped up. Mike Colter’s Malcolm Ward looked like he was going to be really important, at least until the writers suddenly realized they had nothing to do with him and we ended the finale unsure if he was alive or dead and not caring. At a certain point, the writers just swapped Malcolm out for Sean Patrick Thomas’ Solomon and I bet there are hundreds of “Ringer” fans who are convinced Solomon and Malcolm are the same person. Zoey Deutch’s Juliet was just another in a long line of The Most Annoying Teenage Characters on TV (though she was totally usurped by Leo from “Smash”). Half-hearted efforts were put into making viewers care about characters played with consummate pretty blandness by Billy Miller and Justin Bruening, characters who were killed off when the writers threw up their hands in bored resignation. Whole episodes passed in which “Ringer” forgot that Nestor Carbonell was a cast regular and although he had one or two good moments when we saw how personal this case was for Agent Machado, it was still a waste of a talented actor.
Really, though, it pains me to say that the biggest non-writing culprit for the failings of “Ringer” has to be Sarah Michelle Gellar, who was also the only reason anybody watched in the first place.
Blind devotion to the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star isn’t a crime. Sarah Michelle Gellar has earned your love and respect and she’s earned mine. That doesn’t change the consistently doubly awful performance she gave over 22 episodes. I will always place more blame on the writers than on Gellar for this, but Bridget and Siobhan never became two distinctive characters. Bridget came close. I sensed her weakness and her fundamental goodness. But Siobhan was one-dimensional from the pilot on, spending 20+ episodes as a cartoony bitch and then, as the finale approached, when I think the writers decided they wanted us to pity or tolerate Siobhan, it was way too late. [Minor credit to the welcome absurdity of voyeuristic labor in the penultimate episode.] Neither role accentuated any of Gellar’s strengths as an actress, particularly her sense of humor. I blame Gellar, but I also pity her. Getting to play two characters is a dream for an actress, but getting to play two flatly written, unengaging characters has to be a nightmare. She could have done so much better for her return to TV and TV could have done so much better by her.
And to make matters worse, the writers decided that one of the principle amusements of the premise — Seeing Gellar act opposite Gellar — wasn’t something they wanted any part of. We saw Bridget and Siobhan come face-to-face in flashbacks and in dreams, but after the pilot they were never together in the present which was, frankly, bizarrely disconnected from audience expectations/desires. This was the story of two sisters who shared the same face and every single fan tuning in to the show was waiting, at least to some degree, to see them fight over that face. Instead, the finale played coy and dodged the only near-meeting between the two and set up a hypothetical Bridget/Siobhan showdown for Season 2. That’s offensive, because it proves that the writers know it’s what viewers crave and yet even facing cancellation, they couldn’t be bothered to offer even a second of satisfaction.
If you’d given me the chance to place a wager on the end of the “Ringer” finale, I’d have bet every penny on the last scene or maybe the last shot being that grand moment of revelation with the sisters glaring at each other, with one or both pointing guns. It wouldn’t have been surprising, but it would have brought the first season of “Ringer” to its logical conclusion, while also leaving things up in the air for a second season if desperation sets in for The CW.
Nope. Instead, we ended with Siobhan saying she wants her life back. And with Bridget facing the idea that her sister is still alive, but wants her dead.
Almost everything revealed in the finale was information that viewers already knew, which just made the lumbering even more frustrating. Yes, we saw a few things that had only been discussed previously, but what did I gain from *seeing* Macawi kill Shaylene? I knew he did it. I knew Bridget saw. It added nothing.
Don’t get me wrong. After nearly 40 minutes of stagnation, a lot of stuff happened in the “Ringer” finale home stretch.
Excitement included:
*** Darren Pettie’s Jimmy Kemper returned, made some threats to Bridget and then was killed by Macawi. Whenever he wasn’t on-screen, I forgot that Kemper existed at all, so his death isn’t a big loss.
*** Gemma’s father Tim spilled the beans that Siobhan had been banging Henry. Presumably this was the only reason Gemma existed at all, right? Anyway, Andrew was unhappy, which prompted Bridget to finally confess. Andrew reacted like the skuzzy, sanctimonious sketchball that he is, expressing annoyance that he’d been duped into falling in love with a stranger, like he was such a huge prize. Then again, Bridget had been sleeping with her sister’s husband and keeping her hypothetical death a secret, so I’m not really sure how much forgiveness I think she deserved.
*** Speaking of people being sanctimonious, I saw several people on Twitter cheering for Henry finally telling Siobhan off after discovering that the twins — named Portia and Regan of inexplicable reasons of Shakespearean pretense not connected to Siobhan’s previously established character (or to the tone of the series) in any way — were not, in fact, his. Yes, Siobhan is awful and deserves to be mocked and told off by anybody and everybody. But why on Earth would I cheer for Henry? He’s an adulterous, lying tool. He may be better than Siobhan, but he’s not a lot better.
*** And after killing Kemper, Macawi showed up at Siobhan’s penthouse, because he was under the impression Bridget was pretending to be her, but not because he had any awareness that there were two of them. Well, coincidentally, that happened to be when Siobhan was showing up to plunder the household jewels. Macawi played slasher movie villain and nearly killed Siobhan and then was surprised by Bridget (as Siobhan departed). He was just about to kill Bridget when Agent Machado arrived via teleport from Colorado and distracted Macawi just long enough for Bridget to shoot and kill him. Well… OK.
*** And, like I said, Bridget learned that Siobhan was still alive. But rather than having Bridget learn though actual character agency, rather than having Bridget actively discover Siobhan’s existence though a process of her own devising, the writers decided to have Solomon come in and, apropos of nothing, show surveillance footage. So after 22 episodes, Bridget learned about Siobhan in a way that was entirely unearned dramatically and that, in fact, made her look like a total idiot for all of the circumstantial evidence that she ought to have been picking up on for weeks. What ought to have been a moment of discovery became a moment that exposed the weakness of a woefully written character. [Also exposing the same weakness: Bridget having to be forced into telling Andrew the truth because Gemma’s father backed her into the corner. If Bridget confesses to Andrew of her own volition, it’s a sign of character evolution, a sign of exactly the character evolution people in the finale kept talking about, without displaying.]
I don’t get where the stakes are next season. Siobhan has two babies and she wants her life back, but I fail to see what resources she has at her disposal, nor do I see her as a significant enough character to be a tangible threat. Bridget, meanwhile, has no obstacles standing in her way, Macawi-wise, so her goal is going to be to win back Andrew and Juliet? And, I guess, to find Siobhan? Which shouldn’t be so hard, what with little Cordelia and Ophelia tagging along? Whee.
I think I’m done, regardless. The deal I made to watch the show was predicated on The CW having the common sense to cut bait this May. That “Ringer” didn’t live up to its end of the deal by gracefully finessing the finale into a series finale isn’t my fault. Nor is it my fault that the finale chose to try to bring people back by denying satisfaction, rather than introducing new intrigue.
“Ringer” had a place on my Worst of 2011 list and it’s almost certainly to be back on my Worst of 2012 list. That can be it legacy.
And I’ll just root for Sarah Michelle Gellar to have more luck next time.
I almost started to watch this, because not only did it have SMG, it also had Jason Dohring. After reading this though…. I never will even try it. I feel sorry that you put up with this for a whole season, and I also feel sorry that SMG and Jason Dohring still aren’t getting into good roles like they should.
Great write up dan, even if I never saw it, I certainly feel as if I can understand the contempt and disappointment.
Similarly, I have never watched this show, but I feel this review contains all my thoughts on Ringer. Mega dittos.
your an idiot. you’ve never watched the show so SHUT THE **** UP. It’s an amazing show.
so tell me whats your favourite show? bet its something fucking stupid. watch the show before you make your judgements. i have read countless articles on Ringer and this is the most BIASED, ridiculous one, untrue one i have read.
i think i had more fun reading this than i could have ever had watching the series. (only saw the pilot and cut bait).. Thanks, Dan.
(by the way “too babies” ??)
I’m gonna guess it was supposed to be “two,” though there’s a chance there was supposed to be another clause there that simply withered on the vine. Fixed! Thanks…
-Daniel
Strangely enough, I actually enjoyed this show as a crazy, soapy guilty pleasure. Each episode seemed to get more and more ridiculous, and I kind of loved that. It’s as if the writers were saying, “hey, no one’s watching anyway, let’s just go NUTS.” Last week’s lesbian revelation was the capper! I laughed like crazy at that one. It was so completely out of nowhere that is was kind of insanely brilliant.
However, I have to agree that the finale really disappointed. No way is Ringer getting picked up for a second season with a 0.5 average rating (very low even for the CW), so they should have just wrapped it up already. They were lucky to even get a full season, and they probably wouldn’t have on any other network. Just end it and get it over with, and satisfy the few fans you’ve got left. Most unsatisfying finale since… Veronica Mars.
If you ask me pre-thanksgiving if I would watch another season of this, I would say no. But then, in the last few months, while Revenge was taking its long pre-summer Hampton break, Ringer has became the guiltiest of all guilty pleasures. Getting more outrageous with each commercial break, and the crazier it got the more I enjoyed it. Yes, it is utter nonsense and convoluted plot that even the writers pretty much acknowledged they didn’t know where they were going. Still, it’s quite addictive if you don’t concern yourself with reality.
It would be a surprise to see it getting another season (considering all the buzzy pilots the CW is ordering). But in the slight chance it got picked up, I might stick around.
That’s “Portia” not “Porsche”
Ugh. OF COURSE IT IS. It’s clearly been too long since I saw/read “Merchant of Venice.” Fixed… Thanks!
-Daniel
We could all sit, whine, complain and point fingers at SMG and the writers of Ringer for having a campy evening soap drama. Or, you could watch it, enjoy the plot twists, enjoy the television mysteries they set up that keep on going without immediate answers (LOST did the exact same thing, albeit with better writing, but chill out), and enjoy the entertainment the show offers.
Sometimes, people take the word ‘critic’ too literally. Your tastes aren’t absolute, and certainly those who have used this review as reason enough to not watch the show should have no voice on the matter. Ringer has a devoted cult fan base, and if it sees a second season, we’ll stick with it. With such a small fan base, it’s a loss to lose another viewer, but not a loss to lose such a negative one.
To that, I bid you adieu.
Danny, I’m surprised you can say all that with your tongue so firmly implanted in SMG’s ass.
1.) I said nothing. It’s text. If you’re going to be a smart ass, be smart about being an ass.
2.) Thanks for contributing absolutely nothing to the conversation. On to the next one.
I enjoyed Ringer a lot and would definitely tune in for a second season.
Well, I can’t argue with you that the show was bad. But I disagree slightly on the finale. No, I don’t think it was good either, but I think it basically accomplished everything that most fans wanted to see: Bridget came clean to everyone and also learned Siobhan was still alive. I agree it was all done in the most unsatisfying way possible, but I actually think it would have been more frustrating to have Bridget and Siobhan come face to face only for the screen to then fade to black.
Just out of curiosity, Dan, have you kept up at all with The Lying Game? It’s actually a much better version of the same premise. I’m fine with Ringer getting canceled, but if ABC Family doesn’t renew that one I will be annoyed.
M – “The Lying Game” just premiered at a time when I couldn’t keep up. So I made it through maybe three episodes? Four? Definitely not very far…
-Daniel
Awful – I too watched because of SMG and I wonder if her terrible performances were due to her being written/directed so badly or if SMG knew it was crap. My guess is the first with a bit of the second thrown in after the realization really hit her.
After watching for years the deft performances by Anna Torv as the two, actually three, different Olivias on Fringe; it is difficult to watch someone muck up playing two different roles so terribly but again, the whole show was a bloody mess – literally.
What an embarrassment for all involved.
Much like everyone, I was hoping for a Bridget/Siobhan face-off at episode’s end. They’d been teasing it for 22 episodes, with the sheer number of times the two were actually in the same place with Bridget unaware of Siobhan’s presence. And then the dream sequence from a few weeks back… agh!
I seem to have enjoyed the show more than you did (mostly in these last 6 or 7 episodes, where the craziness ramped up). But after this, I’m really hoping that some of these actors go off to much, much better shows. I mean, I really hope this is not what has become of the careers of SMG, Nestor Carbonell and Sean Patrick Thomas (all of whom I have enjoyed in previous things).
If you hate a show that much, you shouldn’t watch it. Yes, there are devoted Ringer fans, and ratings don’t tell everything.
Your criticisms are valid, although I feel that they’re technicalities which didn’t interfere with the overall enjoyment of the show. From a technical standpoint, yes, the writing was at times sloppy and amateurish.
For instance, even I had to suspend my disbelief, when I heard that Jimmy Kemper conveniently escaped from what should have been a maximum security prison. And I think the flashback of Bridget seeing Shaylene killed was to cut out a few lines of exposition in Bridget’s reveal to Andrew.
On the other hand, the main premise and story arcs throughout the season remained solid, the actors gave good performances, and the show maintained a good ambiance that made it thoroughly enjoyable. Yes, you are probably right that the writing robbed some of the actors from giving exceptional performances, but the acting was never terrible and the show never became so overly soapy that it was ruined beyond repair. While the writers certainly made a lot of mistakes, they avoided a lot of the sins that ruin other shows.
In short, I feel that Ringer still has all the ingredients for a killer good show. It would be a wise decision to hire some veteran writers, and perhaps finally decide what genre the show should be. I personally really like the noir elements, although with all the reveals in Season 1, it seems like they might head in a different direction in Season 2.
Hiring new writers seems to be an easy fix for a rookie show, and I think that the CW would consider that as an option, rather than throwing out the baby with the bathwater.
Reply to comment…
I agree with Mark and offer my reason for sticking with the show when I was not sure what was going to happen from one week to the next. Um, well, that was my reason sorta. I rarely watch tv because of my ridiculous work schedule, but I did not miss a single episode of Ringer because of its zaniness. I didn’t know tv shows were supposed to make sense, that tv actors were supposed to be great (I thought great was only for high quality independent films.), or that viewers were supposed to be satisfied at the end of a season (get a life?). Despite its “flaws,” the show had a twist in every episode making its unpredictability a draw for me and all the characters who represented the wealthy class were vapid, boring, lifeless creatures, but that’s not too far off, is it? Most of the other characters also were cliches, but I just wrote that off as a sort of a mathematical constant to be ignored. Maybe Dan should take a year off from watching tv and come back to viewer land with fresh perspective.
Rebecca – I’ll take that under advisement. I assume that you’ll be subsidizing my year away from my job? I’ll happily agree to revisit “Ringer” if you cover the one-year sabbatical that will apparently be required for me to properly appreciate this series.
-Daniel
Daniel, it is clear that not only are you not a Ringer fan, but I doubt you even know the style of Hitch or DePalma. So why watch Ringer? You are one of those critics who loves to critique for the sake of it. Matt, please watch the show and don’t listen to this guy. How many armchair critics over the years have you seen pan everything from Kubrick to Hitchcock and been absolutely wrong? Go ahead, watch and enjoy the show. Don’t let other people set your opinions for you. This review was an insult to Ringer fans, which Daniel certainly is not, and I do feel the show deserves a second season.
I will be gutted if season two never happens , the show is massive hear in the uk on sky! And it would be a crime not to finish the story
It was, i love it. :)
SMG was good in this. If you didn’t like it, don’t tune in.
I have a quick question for the person who wrote this or anyone I guess. I just finished watching the whole season and I agree with this all. My question is if there was a season two wouldn’t Bridget be in trouble for putting her prints on the Gemma gun ? I watched for SMG and I believe she needs a great written show to even mention Buffy is same sentence. If you go back and watch Buffy again you will realize for the first two seasons when the show built its fan base David Bor….(sp no idea ) helped carry the show
This is a terrible article. You sound so biased against this show, like you have something against it. It is an awesome show. The foreshadowing is amazing, and the story is a little far-fetched but it’s still awesome. i Completely disagree i loved the show and so did tons of people. it’s like the 5th most downloaded show on itunes. so shut the fuck up. its an awesome show and your just jealous because you could never right something as good.
You are fucking stupid, and you sound sooo biased against this show. it was an amazing show. Yes, it was a little far fetched, and had some corny green screen shots, but they weren’t over used.
Tons of people love this show and i think it has earned a second season if anything a shorter one, but it still deserves one. Yes, the show did get a little slow in the middle. But the foreshadowing keeps you interested. I think you are full of it. and this article should be deleted. i have read so many articles about this show, and your is by far the WORST. so fuck off.
Zach – You’re funny. Enjoy Season 2 of “Ringer”! Oh. Wait.
[For everybody else who liked “Ringer” and WASN’T a douche about it, I’m sorry a show you liked was cancelled. It always sucks whenever something you invest time into is pulled without giving you the resolution you wanted. I mean that sincerely to all of you who aren’t Zach.]
-Daniel
You sound SO biased against this show, and you are completely picking it a part more than it should be, You could pick any show a part and make it sound terrible like this. it was an amazing show. Yes, it was a little far fetched, and had some corny green screen shots, but they weren’t over used.
Tons of people love this show and i think it has earned a second season if anything a shorter one, but it still deserves one. Yes, the show did get a little slow in the middle. But the foreshadowing keeps you interested. And I wasnt so much craving the two sisters to meet face to face as much as i was wanting her to just find out she was alive, and the finale did just that. It wrapped up a nice conclusion, and left it nicely open with a little cliffhanger.
i have read so many articles about this show, and your is by far the WORST. so fuck off.
This was a fair write up, and by someone who, like I did, watched the show every week hoping it would come good, which it never quite managed.
There was so much to get annoyed about, Andrews fickleness, ALL the female characters’ deceitfulness, but most of all the flat writing on the central twins. The best bit was usually in the last minute of each episode.
I loved watching Ringer and i wanted the show to be renewed. I also think SMG did a wonderful job playing twins.
I think thats probably the whole point of the show, to show that there is no picture perfect person and that every person has flaws, no matter what they do to hide them. The ending is fitting showing that there is no perfect ending in real life and doesn’t just show you the same old cookie cutter shows that are “Happily ever after” that can only hold the attention of a 5 year old girl watching a disney movie. Seems like Daniel Fienberg can’t handle real life
I love this show so much! I just watched the entire season in a day and I am so sad it is over!! I really hope that sometime they will bring it back and I will get everyone I know to watch it and bring those ratings up!!!
This show was just plain stupid. Twists were added for the sake of nothing but to say, “Hey there’s a ton of twists.” My girl watched this show every time a new episode released, and the simplicity of everything was just retarded. There was nothing there that was gripping or intriguing enough to keep anyone with a brain even half way interested.
Well, two years later I’ve just finished watching this series, and by now we probably know that there’s not going to be another season. In a way I’m sad about this, as I’ll miss it. Yes it’s the kind of programme that we knew all along was crap, but that didn’t necessarily stop you from thoroughly enjoying it.
Given that it had to end, (because it was being cancelled), I’m not unhappy with how it ended. The big secrets were revealed, with Bridget finding out Siobhan was alive and that she wanted her dead, and Andrew finding out he’d been married to a complete stranger for a while.
If the twins were to have met, the writers would have needed more than this last episode to explore this scenario properly and get the most out of it.
And if there was going to be a second series, well I’m not sure what could happen. As others have pointed out, Siobhan has the baby twins. And Bridget knows her sister’s alive now. Plus Macawi is dead so nobody’s life is in immediate danger.
So although I’ll really miss not having this to watch of a weekend, I don’t imagine there’d be much mileage or excitement in continuing with it.
I am currently watching this show and the truth is it isnt that bad. I think Sarah Michelle Geller has done and awesome job portaying twins. I do agree with somethings mentioned in your review such as Bridget being an idiot. She has all these clues and still thought that Siobhan was dead. I feel that Siobhan and Bridget were two distinguished characters and its the writers who screwed it up. I also feel like they were fighting for that face but not in a way that the fans would like. The instant that hit failed on Siobhan the fight began….the problem was the only person that knew they were in a fight was Siobhan. She was holding all the cards and Bridget was clueless the whole time not knowing that she was throwing Siobhan’s plan in disarray at the same time trying to make amends in her life by correcting all of Sioban’s wrongs. I will say that i knew from the very beginning that there was not gonna be a season 2 simply because of the way it was written. It would have been better as a 3 part movie on Lifetime.
I cannot explain how pissed off I am at this very moment I was looking for a new show to peak my interest and I love Sarah Michelle Gellar so I gave it a chance and I fell in love with it I felt there was murder and secrets and so much crying involved it made the show great and I am torn apart because there will not be another season what the hell happened everything was fine until the last episode what on earth made you think that you could push or smash everything in the very last episode it was bullshit is Malcolm alive why didn’t shObian And Bridget meet face to face I feel like in the end nobody won they both lost what’s going to happen to the babies is Andrew and Juliet moving on what’s Henry’s next step so many questions that I was looking forward to a season 2 to explain to me and now there won’t be screw the CW
I really don’t think Daniel Fienberg is objective when it comes to show’s that he has no interest in so therefore he should not comment at all and keep it to his self.