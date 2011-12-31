Ringing out the old with hope for the new

‘Twas a year of change to say the least at In Contention. A little more than three months into our new arrangement with HitFix and we’re going strong as ever. A new voice in Roth’s unique perspective has added another dimension, as Guy and Gerard continue firing on all cylinders in their roles.
So as 2012 slowly creeps westward across the globe, greeting any number of international readers before finally making its way to Los Angeles, allow me to wish everyone a happy and healthy new year. Thanks for reading, for sticking with us through the growing pains, for engaging and being respectful amid lively debate and for making In Contention unique and rich with the spirit of community.
See you next year.
Just came back from seeing Margaret on the only screen it’s playing on in the world. Could not have ended the year any better.
Actually I mean in the U.S, I think it may be playing in the UK now.
#teammargaret!
Pretty unique feeling exiting the theater into NYC on New Year’s Eve after watching that film. Anna Paquin is now in the two best films centered on a post 9/11 New York City.
I am so jealous.
It’s playing in Vancouver this week, too! I’m seeing it!
2011 was such a memorable year. The Kardashians got divorced, Moammar Gadhafi killed many people, and Hilary Swank attended the celebration of a murderer. Such wonderful people.
Thanks to Kris, Guy, Roth, and Gerard for being the best at what you do! Can’t wait for all the awards and festival coverage to be had in the new year. :^D
Happy New Year everyone!
Happy new year, guys! The addition of Roth has been most welcome! Her articles may not stir a lot of reactions from commenters, but I suspect that’s because they are so thorough, expertly written and exemplarily executed. No need to debate with sound assessments…
Thank you very much and Happy New Year!!!
The only thing this site needs to do is find a way to get a “recent comments” box. That’s why I was drawn into the old site the most, because a conversation was never really ended. Particularly the “What do you think” threads
That has been presented as something worth adding. The HitFix team has a lot of other things going on and a full development slate as it is, but I’ll keep mentioning it.
Looking forward to the return of Andrew Dominik and hoping for an end to the current box-office slump.
You mean the non-existent box office slump that the media is obsessing on?
Non-existent? Please.
Just because something is being exaggerated by the media doesn’t mean that the slump doesn’t exist. Attendence is the lowest it has been since 1995 and revenues are 4% lower than 2010 (which was also a pretty slow year).
Gotta agree with Brock here. It is a fact there 2011 had the fewest tickets sold since 1995. Unless you don’t consider a 16 year low a slump.
Every bit of it is exaggerated, “sky is falling” talk.
I have not been reading the articles and the talk on it really. I pretty much just checked BOM since it’s the year end and saw that tickets sold were way down.
Yes, but considering how needlessly crowded the Box Office is right now, it’a kind of pathetic that things aren’t better. And in regards to the slender returns so far on GWTDT that many have commented on in relation to this trend, the film is going to have legs. It is developing a strong fan base as a film and is getting plenty of repeat viewings as a result. It won’t be a juggernaut per say, but it will hold up from week to week as things like War Horse, Tintin and We Bought A Zoo fade away.
Also, I read an article that TTSS is doing excellent business in limited release, even number one at certain theaters where it’s beating it blockbuster competition.
“Every bit of it is exaggerated, “sky is falling” talk”
The fact still remains that attendance is the lowest it has been since 1995. To call the slump “non-existent” is to misunderstand box-office in general. Stick to Oscar blogging, Kris.
You got it. (It’s still exaggerated, “sky is falling” talk.)
I predict 2012 will be the biggest and best year for films… maybe ever. So many (potentially) good films, master filmmakers, and actors in one year… bring it on. I’m so ready for 2012. Happy New Year to you all!
I think so too, Laura. In particular, I’ve never been this excited about so many “blockbuster films” than for next year’s slate. It should be an exciting year though, that is for sure.
It will be a big year for the big movies but best year for films? If it even comes close to 2007 I will be stunned.
Well there are lots of big movies, true, but there are also lots of “smaller” films/filmmakers that I’m looking forward to.
If the blockbusters ALL deliver, then I think it will be a friggin-amazing-dance-with-your-pants-off kind of year.
I doubt they will. I’m feeling very iffy about Avengers, MIB, Spider Man, John Carter and even TDKR. The best films will probably be stuff like Bourne and Looper.
I agree that this year looks good. There are movies coming out in the next month that look like they might be awesome even. The hot chick from American Gladiators beating up Michale Fassbender, Antonia Banderas, Ewan Mgregor, Cam Gidget and Michael Douglas? Or how about Liam Neeson versus a pack of wolves? Both of those premises sound awesome. Even Joyful Noise might be fun. DOLLY PARTON VERSUS QUEEN LATIFAH? Yes please.
Knative: Obviously you missed the cringe inducing trailer for Joyful Noise.
I high hopes for 2012 in both the blockbuster and independent circles.
@Matthew Starr- I’m iffy about Spiderman and Avengers as well. I have zero desire to see John Carter or MIB so I guess whether those fail or succeed won’t matter to me. The only thing I’m worried about with the TDKR is Bane’s inaudible dialogue… I really hope they figure that out. I read on THR that Nolan is only planning on making minor changes to Bane’s dialogue. Freaking me out!
¡Feliz año nuevo a todos en In Contention! :)
Feliz año de parte de Fílmicas!!!
Happy new year, Kris, Guy and anyone who sees this. It’s been only a year since my first visit to in-contention and though I don’t personally know any of you guys it’s been a lot x1000 of fun sharing thoughts on movies and awards etc. In this past year in-contention has become my daily obsession. Now…. my final wishes for the year that I hope come true next year are 1. Margaret getting released in Toronto. 2. Gary Oldman (or Michael Shannon) getting an Oscar nomination. 3. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy snagging an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.
I second Margaret being released in Toronto. Well, actually, it needs to be rereleased – it was on one screen in October, but I didn’t get around to it.
Argh.. I didn’t know what. Fingers crossed for its re-release.
what –> that
And well done on yet another year of excellence.
I’m ready for 2012, especially in terms of movies. Happy New Year everyone!
Happy 2012! Here’s to another great year of movie watching.
Happy New Year Kris and team. I was a bit skeptical on the whole Hitfix deal but thankfully Incontention hasn’t really changed much. Great conversation, smart commenters, little to no insanity or internet drama. It’s about the movies and enjoyment of the Oscars here, as it should be.
I hope Hitfix has seen an uptick in traffic and readership thanks to the acquisition and hopefully you’ve seen your wallet grow so you can have the wedding and honeymoon of your fiancée’s dreams. Best Wishes for 2012.
Thanks Kris, Guy, Gerard, and Roth for all you do. I don’t comment much but have been reading for years and the coverage just keeps getting better and better. It’s an rare site that has lots of opinions flowing but manages to stay respectful, on-topic, and not annoying.
Oh yeah…and Happy New Year!
Kris, the Central Ohio Film Critics nominations have been announced!! And they’re great :)
That’s nice. I’m on vacation. I’ll deal with all that crap tomorrow. :)
I want to wish everyone a very happy year ahead and say thank you to Kris, Guy, Gerard, and of course, the readers/commenters. I love the intelligent dialog that the site inspires. It’s wonderful to be a part of the In Contention community.
2011 feels like a less interesting year in film than 2010, though I’ll admit to not having seen a number of major films yet (including putative Best Picture frontrunner “The Artist”).
It was a much better year, I think.
Been a fan ever since Ryan! Keep up the great work and happy new year!
-Carlo, from Manila (and now moving to Vancouver!)
Been a fan ever since Kris! Keep up the great work and happy new year!
-Carlo, from Manila (and now moving to Vancouver!)