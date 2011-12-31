Ringing out the old with hope for the new

12.31.11

‘Twas a year of change to say the least at In Contention. A little more than three months into our new arrangement with HitFix and we’re going strong as ever. A new voice in Roth’s unique perspective has added another dimension, as Guy and Gerard continue firing on all cylinders in their roles.

So as 2012 slowly creeps westward across the globe, greeting any number of international readers before finally making its way to Los Angeles, allow me to wish everyone a happy and healthy new year. Thanks for reading, for sticking with us through the growing pains, for engaging and being respectful amid lively debate and for making In Contention unique and rich with the spirit of community.

See you next year.

