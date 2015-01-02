RIP Donna Douglas: Check Out Elly May’s Greatest Hits

Donna Douglas, the actress most known for playing the giddy, goofy Elly May Clampett on “The Beverly Hillbillies,” has died at age 81 according to several reports.

It cannot be overstated what a phenomenon “The Beverly Hillbillies” was. Not only was the comedy the #1 series in America for its first two seasons, but the episode “The Giant Jackrabbit” remains one of the single most watched half-hours in sitcom history. Douglas was essential to the show's rollicking mix, and she remained friends with “Hillbillies” star Buddy Ebsen until his death.

Let's take a look back at some of Douglas' finer contributions to popular culture.

First of all: Let us enjoy Elly May's bathing suit issues. They are comical and cute.

In this veeeery short clip, you get Elly May's full awesomeness in just a single quip.

Never forget that Douglas released a couple of singles during her heyday. Here's the tuneful, catchy “He's So Near.” Girl had some pipes.

And no Donna Douglas tribute is complete without a clip from her Elvis movie “Frankie and Johnny.” Ann-Margret and Shelley Fabares, please take note of her sweet sensuality.