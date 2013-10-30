Rob Lowe is leaving ‘Parks and Recreation’ because Amy Poehler is a prick

10.30.13 5 years ago

First there was the news that “Parks and Recreation” was going on hiatus, and now we find out both Rob Lowe and Rashida Jones are leaving the show. Thumbs down! In this interview with David Letterman, Rob says the reason for his departure is that Amy Poehler is a real prick, but something tells me he’s probably kidding. Here are some things Amy Poehler is:

– Cool as hell

– Cool as shit

– One of the funniest people in the whole world

– Perfect

What’s the opposite of a prick? A blunt point? Er, let’s not call her that either.

