Robbie Robertson joined by Tom Morello, Trent Reznor on new album

Trent Reznor and Tom Morello have signed on to appear on “How to Become Clairvoyant,” Robbie Robertson”s first album in more than a decade.

The set, which also features Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood and Robert Randolph, comes out April 5 on 429 Records. Clapton co-wrote three tracks with Robertson, who co-produced the album with Marius de Vries.

The album, Robertson”s first since 1998″s “Contact From the Underworld of Redboy,” explores the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer”s relationship with rock and includes his first song that directly addresses his departure from The Band.

To get a taste of “How to Become Clairvoyant,” check out the track “When the Night Was Young” here.

The track listing for “How to Become Clairvoyant” is as follows:



1. Straight Down The Lineâ€¨

2. When The Night Was Youngâ€¨

3. He Don’t Live Here No Moreâ€¨

4. The Right Mistakeâ€¨

5. This Is Where I Get Off

â€¨6. Fear of Fallingâ€¨

7. She’s Not Mine

â€¨8. Madame Xâ€¨

9. Axmanâ€¨

10. Won’t Be Backâ€¨

11. How To Become Clairvoyantâ€¨

12. Tango For Django