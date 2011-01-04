Robbie Robertson joined by Tom Morello, Trent Reznor on new album

01.04.11 8 years ago

Trent Reznor and Tom Morello have signed on to appear on “How to Become Clairvoyant,” Robbie Robertson”s first album in more than a decade.

The set, which also features Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood and Robert Randolph, comes out April 5 on 429 Records. Clapton co-wrote three tracks with Robertson, who co-produced the album with Marius de Vries.

The album, Robertson”s first since 1998″s “Contact From the Underworld of Redboy,” explores the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer”s relationship with rock and includes his first song that directly addresses his departure from The Band.

To get a taste of “How to Become Clairvoyant,” check out the track “When the Night Was Young” here.

The track listing for “How to Become Clairvoyant” is as follows:
 
1.     Straight Down The Lineâ€¨

2.     When The Night Was Youngâ€¨

3.     He Don’t Live Here No Moreâ€¨

4.     The Right Mistakeâ€¨

5.     This Is Where I Get Off

â€¨6.     Fear of Fallingâ€¨

7.     She’s Not Mine

â€¨8.     Madame Xâ€¨

9.     Axmanâ€¨

10.  Won’t Be Backâ€¨

11.  How To Become Clairvoyantâ€¨

12.  Tango For Django

Around The Web

TAGSEric Claptonhow to become clairvoyantrobbie robertsonTHE BANDtom morellotrent reznor

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP