Robert De Niro says he’ll appear in David O. Russell’s ‘Joy’

Does Robert De Niro feel indebted to David O. Russell? His Best Supporting Actor nomination for 2012″s “Silver Linings Playbook” came 20 years after his last flirtation with the Academy, a Best Actor nod for 1991″s “Cape Fear.” Many suspected that De Niro was done giving the all that earned him statues for “Raging Bull” and “The Godfather: Part II.” Movies like “Little Fockers,” “New Year's Eve” and “Righteous Kill” paid the bills – why chase awards fodder? And then “Silver Linings Playbook” came along, throwing the pessimistic theory out the window. De Niro kept a good thing going, reuniting with Russell for a bit part in “American Hustle,” making him part of the director”s regular roster. From the sound of it, the working relationship isn”t slowing down: From De Niro”s mouth, he will costar in the director”s next project.

Previously reported to be in talks for a role, De Niro confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he would indeed costar in “Joy,” the true story of Miracle Mop creator Joy Mangano. He”s the second actor to join the quietly developing film, joining Jennifer Lawrence, who won an Oscar for her work in Russell”s “Silver Linings Playbook.”

“Yeah, I am going to do something with them. I am going to play a father,” the actor confirmed to the trade at a special screening of the HBO documentary “Remembering the Artist Robert De Niro, Sr.”

The film will chronicle the uplifting capitalism tale of Mangano, a Long Island, single mother of three who became one of America's most successful entrepreneurs. With a knowledge of home functionality, she created a number of products, including the Miracle Mop and nearly 100 other patents, earning millions in sales and deals with home shopping networks. Lawrence will play Mangano, who was 32 when she invented her claim to fame in 1989. Based on De Niro”s own comments, he”ll play the inventor”s father.

“Joy” marks Russell”s third film with each actor. Though he”ll have a second film hit theaters next year – the ill-fated “Nailed” – “Joy” will be the one with his stamp of approval. Annie Mumolo (“Bridesmaids”) wrote the script and 20th Cenutry Fox will distribute. The film is set for release in December 2015.