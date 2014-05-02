Robert Downey Jr. developing supernatural comedy ‘Cloaked’

05.02.14
(CBR)

Robert Downey Jr. has a good thing going on: He”s not only the face of some of the biggest current franchises, “Iron Man” and “The Avengers,” he”s also in a position to call the shots on the movies he wants to make. Case in point, “Cloaked.”

Deadline reports that, under their Team Downey banner, the actor and his wife Susan Downey are producing “a supernatural horror comedy in the vein of “An American Werewolf in London.” There”s no word on whether Downey will also star in the project.

Warner Bros. has acquired a pitch for “Cloaked,” written by Derek Connolly (“Jurassic World,” “Monster Trucks”). We”ll see how this one pans out.

