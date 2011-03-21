Robert Pattinson and Chris Pine top wishlist for live-action ‘Akira’ remake

I’m still unconvinced about “Akira” as a live-action property.
I’m convinced that hiring Steve Kloves to come in as a screenwriter on pretty much anything is a good idea, so the news that the studio is moving forward with casting how that he’s done with his rewrite of the script suggests that he managed to crack what has been a difficult task for everyone assigned to it so far.
I’ve read Gary Whitta’s first couple of passes at the project, and I’ve heard about the plans Albert Hughes has for the film, and it sounds to me like a really strange and risky project. Little surprise. The Katsuhiro Otomo manga and the 1988 film based on it are both surreal, dense, and even as a fan, I’d hardly call them ironclad examples of how to write a compelling narrative. They are dreamy, filled with big memorable images that frequently seem to work more as experience than story. I love the movie, but I am also weirded out by it each time I revisit it. Like “Godzilla,” the prior incarnations of “Akira” have been built out of the mythology and psychology of a country that actually knows what it’s like to have nuclear bombs dropped on it, and the scar that leaves on a national psyche comes out in these films in fascinating and organic ways. Moving the setting to “New Manhattan” does the same thing that happened when they remade the Argentinian film “Nine Queens” as “Criminal” in the US: they can tell the same surface story, but the subtext vanishes because of geography, robbing the original of much of its meaning.
That doesn’t mean I think “Akira” will be bad. I’m just curious to see what they’e done with it, and why they’re looking at guys like Robert Pattinson, Andrew Garfield, and James McAvoy for a character named “Tetsuo” and Garrett Hedlund, Michael Fassbender, Chris Pine, Justin Timberlake, and Joaquin Phoenix to play “Kaneda.” These aren’t really Anglo names. According to Deadline, whoever plays the parts will come from those two shortlists, and it brings up a few interesting possibilities.
Would Warner really want to pair Fassbender and McAvoy again on a movie about people who have psychic powers that could destroy the world? Seems unlikely. If they were to cast, say, Pattinson and Pine, that’s an interesting combination of charisma, and my money would be on Pine in the battle of the Blue Steels. Could we end up with Tron Jr. versus the new Spider-man? And if they cast Joaquin Phoenix, will they need any special effects?
This has been an important film for Warner, development-wise, for a while now, and it looks like they’re getting closer and closer to actually pulling the trigger on it. If they’re serious about an August start date, we’ll start hearing more and more details in the months ahead, and I will be very interested to see what they end up doing. I don’t think these are sacred text, and I think there’s room to certainly improve on the actual storytelling of the original, but there’s also just as much room to make a big embarrassing heap of fanboy-pandering crap, too.
Here’s hoping Kloves has broken this thing, and that the right cast falls together. It’s in Akira’s hands now.
Nice tags . . .
I’m cool with a Pattinson casting… even if he hasn’t proven himself fully with any role he’s been given so far, dude has an uncanny charisma that, if used correctly, can be gold in the right role. I’d like to see him extend from “Twilight” and find more widely acceptable, good career.
First criteria to play Kaneda – has to be able to *pronouce* Kaneda.
True…
“they can tell the same surface story, but the subtext vanishes because of geography, robbing the original of much of its meaning.”
Preach on.
My personal choice for Tetsuo would be Aaron Johnson. But if they wanted someone a bit older then it has to be Ben Foster.
You know, I used to think that taking the story out of Japan would ruin it. I no longer feel that way. The only major connection that Japan has to this story is that they’ve actually been attacked with nuclear weapons. I would argue that it doesn’t really add too much to the subtext that other story elements can’t make up for with its loss.
Having never read the manga (but now having read the wikipedia summary of it all), I think that the previous plan of doing two films, each covering the first and second three volumes of the manga, would be far better of an idea than adapting the anime. I truly hope that that’s the case this time around.
Regarding the casting, I dunno. I liked it better when Joseph Gordon Levitt’s named was being bounced around for Tetsuo. Pattinson, sure I guess I could see him as Kaneda, but I think that Chris Pine has the edge over him as far as cocky douchebags go :) And that’s not a knock against Pine. I think he’s great.
Akira has an “it’s complicated” relationship to Japanese culture. On the one hand, Otomo wanted to create something that was in no way confined by Japanese manga conventions. On the other, he succeeded so completely that what he did became a high point of Japanese visual culture and very much part of it.
There is a lot in Akira that speaks to Japanese experience, like the doomsday cult, US military power, and a mystical subtext which is going to get lost (or will sound ridiculous) in an American setting. I mean, remaking this in the US is a fool’s errand when undertaken by anyone less than the very best, and that is going to show.
While 9/11 doesn’t compare apples to apples with Japan’s history with nuclear warfare, doesn’t it at least make it easier for an American setting and audience to be able to connect with the story’s feel?
Who told Pattinson he could be a movie star?
Under that hair, he’s got the charisma of a hermit crab with mange.
