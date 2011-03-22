Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon added to ACM lineup

03.22.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson have a new movie to push, “Water for Elephants,” so that”s all the reason they need to be added to the list of presenters at the 46th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

Witherspoon and Pattinson will present together on the show, which airs April 3 at 8 p.m. in CBS. Their new movie (based on Sara Gruen”s beautiful book) is about a traveling circus, which is kind of like a carnival, which is kind of like a county fair and country artists often perform at county fairs. It all makes perfect sense. Who doesn”t enjoy a good Funnel Cake, by the way. And, of course, Witherspoon won an Oscar for her portrayal of June Carter Cash in 2005″s “Walk the Line.” We thought Pattinson was off shooting the 59th “Twilight” movie, but he must be getting the night off.

There will also be plenty of country artists at the ACMs, including Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Taylor Swift and Keith Urban, who will perform. Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire will host.

 

