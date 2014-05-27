Robert Pattinson hooks up with movie legend Robert De Niro for ‘Idol’s Eye’

Robert, meet Robert.

Robert De Niro is set to join Robert Pattinson in “Idol's Eye,” a “sophisticated heist action/thriller” from director Olivier Assayas, who most recently helmed the Cannes drama “Clouds of Sils Maria” with Pattinson's “Twilight” co-star Kristen Stewart (review). Plot details for the film, which is set to begin shooting in Chicago and Toronto in October, are being kept under wraps at this time.

De Niro last appeared in the boxing comedy “Grudge Match” opposite Sylvester Stallone and Kevin Hart. Coming up he'll be seen in “Hands of Stone” co-starring Edgar Ramirez, Usher and Ellen Barkin.

Are you excited to see De Niro and Pattinson in the same film? Let us know in the comments.