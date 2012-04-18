Robert Pattinson leaves ‘Twilight’ for Cronenberg in the first ‘Cosmopolis’ trailer

Some time tomorrow the line-up of films for the 65th annual Cannes International Film Festival will be unveiled. Guy will have plenty to say on that as he’ll be covering things from the Croisette yet again, but while speculation about this or that has kept the guessing game lively, we know a few things.

Earlier today it was revealed that a nearly four-and-a-half hour cut of Sergio Leone’s “Once Upon a Time in America” will debut at the fest. And ahead of the official announcement, the first trailer for David Cronenberg’s “A Dangerous Method” follow-up “Cosmopolis,” adapted from the Don DeLillo novel, reveals that it is an official selection for this year’s program.

I was personally no fan of Cronenberg’s last film, which hit the fall festival circuit. At all. But with this trailer it looks like he’s back in the pocket I like. I mean, it’s about a rich dude (Robert Pattinson) taking his limo across town to get a haircut.

Co-starring are Jay Baruchel, Paul Giamatti, Kevin Durand, Juliette Binoche and Samantha Morton, so obviously the cast stacks up. And I’m eager for Pattinson to break free of the “Twilight” shackles. “Water for Elephants” sure didn’t do it.

Plenty about Cannes tomorrow, but for now, enjoy a sneak preview of things to come below (courtesy of Rope of Silicon and Allocine).

