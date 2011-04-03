Robert Pattinson on the joys of moonshine and flirting with ‘Elephants’

Where does Robert Pattinson begin and Edward Cullen end? At this point in the young “Twilight” thesp”s career it”s tough to separate the heartthrob actor from the heartthrob bloodsucker, but he”s currently making his second attempt at changing all that – after one false start with the disappointing “Remember Me” – with “Water for Elephants”, the upcoming adaptation of Sara Gruen”s bestselling historical novel. In the film, Pattinson plays Jacob Jankowski, a circus veterinarian who gets involved in a messy love triangle with equestrian beauty Marlena (Reese Witherspoon) and her ruthless animal-trainer husband August (“Inglourious Basterds”” charming Christoph Waltz).
Given the talent pedigree of the film, which was directed by “I Am Legend” helmer Francis Lawrence, it would seem a smart choice for Pattinson to take on the more “adult” role opposite Witherspoon and Waltz, though the actor certainly wasn”t about to admit to that kind of career calculation to a room full of image-burnishing journalists (he needs to stay “relatable”, after all). He”d rather have us believe he accepted the part merely for the opportunity to work with “Tai” (in the film she”s named ”Rosie”), the trained elephant who in the film is purchased by August to help boost his traveling show”s anemic ticket sales.
“I basically decided to do the movie at that point”, said the elegantly-rumpled Pattinson of first meeting the pachyderm, who”d earlier been on display outside the swanky Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica where the press conference was being held. “I hadn”t read the script or anything!”
Luckily he wasn”t on the panel for Pattinson to unintentionally offend screenwriter Richard LaGravenese – only Lawrence, Waltz, and Witherspoon, the latter speaking in that slight Tennessee drawl as she described her own first encounter with the enormous animal.
“Francis and I went out and visited Tai probably three months before shooting, or four months before shooting, and [he] brought a camera. [Laughs] And I was like, ‘why [is he bringing] a camera?” And then he took pictures of me, every moment, the first experiences I had of meeting her”, the actress recounted. “Then he sent me the pictures, and I was like ‘oh my gosh!”…I looked terrified, basically.”
“You were?” Pattinson asked her, seemingly dumbfounded.
“Oh, the first time I was terrified, yeah”, she answered. “I screamed!”
“That”s strange”, he replied blankly, as if being nervous around an animal capable of crushing a human being in a matter of seconds somehow defied all reason.
Or maybe he was just sticking up for his lady. After all, rumors had started circulating that Pattinson and his 9,000 pound costar developed something of a special love connection during filming.
“This is really strange, I don”t know who started this thing”, remarked the actor, as if he”d just ridden a time machine back to 2009 and was once again addressing rumors about dating Kristen Stewart. “I”ve been asked about it all day. It sounds really disturbing! Like [I”ve] been flirting with the elephant. I don”t know…I think I had a relationship with the elephant, [but] it was kind of based purely on candy. I strategically placed mints, like, [I] suck[ed] on a peppermint for a bit and then stick it onto [my] body, like into my armpits…and [I didn”t] tell anyone. So every single time the elephant would be constantly sniffing me, and I”d be like, ‘I don”t know, she just really likes me, it”s crazy!” [Laughs.] But yeah, I think she was just sniffing around for a treat.”
The possibility of that intriguing inter-species courtship effectively quashed (“Breaking: Robert Pattinson not cheating on Kristen Stewart with an elephant!”), Pattinson and Witherspoon – who, interestingly, shared a brief scene in 2004″s Vanity Fair that ended up on the cutting room floor – later went on to discuss how they managed to immerse themselves in the Depression-era world of their romantically-linked characters. Astonishingly, it turns out there are these other people that work on movies, who are apparently known as “the crew”. I guess sometimes they help the actors out with that “getting into character” sorta stuff.
“There was a kind of comprehensive creation of the world”, said Pattinson of playing his character, a college student who loses everything when his parents are killed in a tragic car crash and end up leaving a mountain of debt behind. “There was an embankment with a train track on the top, and all the trailers were on one side, and then there was the circus world on the other. And once you walked over the tracks, there’d be a camera pretty much, that was the only thing from the 21st century. You could stand on the tracks and look over everything and [you feel like] you”re in the ’30s.
“Jack Fisk, the production designer, he was using authentic pegs and stuff — very single thing, the ropes, everything, which built the world, it was all totally real”, he continued. “Authentic period underpants do actually help, as well. I actually wore them every single day. I mean, Jacqueline West, the costume [designer], it”s unbelievable, some of this stuff. Almost everything was real. I mean, every pair of jeans, it was all from the ’20s and ’30s. It was crazy.”
For Witherspoon, the hair was the thing that really did it.
“I debated about whether or not I was gonna wear a wig, and ultimately, after a lot of discussion, and screen testing, and that kind of thing I was like, ‘I”m just gonna cut my hair! I”m just gonna dye it white! I”m just gonna do it!”” she recounted. “It was really transforming for me. I didn”t even recognize myself, you know? It”s a real gift as an actress to have people around you, artisans, who are the best at what they do, creating period costumes for you, and set design. it”s a very collaborative medium. And you know, you”re only as good as the people that you collaborate with.”
Nevertheless, perhaps the only thing more frightening to Witherspoon than encountering a four-and-a-half ton creature is the idea of exposing cellulite, though given that her character is the rather scantily-clad star attraction at a circus it was a fear she was forced to face to take on the role.
“I”ve sort of made a conscious effort all my career to not end up in a bathing suit in a movie. And here I was in this movie wearing a leotard the majority of it, it was horrifying!” she exclaimed. “But it was inspiring to have Jacqueline West designing them, and they”re beautiful, you know? It was a different time, when women loved their curves and enjoyed being voluptuous and all that sort of thing.”
Immersing themselves in this Hollywood-created period world also allowed the actors to reflect on what perhaps they would”ve enjoyed about living in the era in which the film takes place…you know, minus all the poverty and stuff.
“[There was a] wildness to [it]”, said Pattinson. “I think that”s why I like that period. Because it”s kind of…after that, then it”s white picket fences, and it just gets progressively more boring I think. [Laughs] But yeah, it”s the end of the Wild West. It”s why kids still want to be cowboys, even in England.”
Admittedly, one thing you don”t see too much of anymore is good old-fashioned moonshine, and given that the film takes place during Prohibition, Pattinson had the opportunity to take a more, shall we say, “Method” approach to the era while filming for two scorching summer days on location in Tennessee.
“There was an amazing moonshine day [on set]”, he giggled sleepily. “That was one of the best days of the shoot! 120 degrees, drinking moonshine, and like half the crew”s passed out after one sip!” [Laughs.]
Given Jacob”s desperate plight in this pre-New Deal America, once the character falls in with the rough-and-tumble world of the circus – a world made even more menacing by August”s constant threat of “red-lining” (i.e. being thrown from the moving train that transports the circus from one place to the next) – in order to prove his value to Waltz”s character he”s forced to lie about having completed his degree in veterinary medicine. This plot point was brought up in an interesting parallel by one of my fellow journos at the press conference: Have you, Rob or Reese, ever lied in an audition to score a part?
“Of course you lie, I mean that”s the whole point!” chuckled Witherspoon with a twinkle in her eye. “They want you to lie. They want you tell them that they can trust you, and you”re gonna take some of the responsibility away that”s what they buy!”
“Oh yeah, all the time”, echoed Pattinson. “I don”t know if there”s the same thing in America, but there”s a thing called a spotlight form in England, where you have all these things, like your talents and your accents and everything, and you just tick these boxes saying like what you”re capable of as an actor…I just tick everything, I can do any accent in the world, I can do literally any technical skill, I can do it!”
In a sense, this is what the actor is attempting with the critical establishment (not to mention with the non-‘tween contingent of the general public) at this very moment in his career. He”s ticked off the box next to “teenage dreamboat” about a thousand times over, but the one beside “serious actor” still remains unmarked.
“Water for Elephants” opens nationwide on April 22.
The elephant’s name is spelled Tai
The snarky tone of this article was inappropriate and childish. Do better.
Better question would be can we have one Water for Elephants headline that doesn’t mention Twilight?
While I’m not the biggest Pattinson fan, I applaud him for choosing this role. Tell us how the movie is, then I’ll see whether the snark is this article was deserved or not.
after this “disappointing Remember Me” statement do i need to read any longer to know your attitude? even if the article ends up in a positive tone which i won’t know. i am never disappointed with Robert Pattinson, he ALWAYS lives up to the greatest expectations.
Wow, could have been a good interview. The authors snotty tone ruined it. In the future I will avoid anything written by Chris Eggertsen
I find the tone of this post offensive as well. It’s not even clear if the author has actually seen the movie, so I’m not sure how a decision on whether or not Robert Pattinson is developing into a “serious actor” could be made with any real insight. Constructive criticism of a performance would be welcome – after all, that’s what critics are supposed to do – but this “review” just seems a mean-spirited attack on someone who has the audacity to be a teen idol, based on a couple random quips he made at a press conference (and in response to questions that were asked by critics). In long-form interviews Pattinson has done in the past, he comes off as unusually well-informed and thoughtful about acting and his roles – yes, even about “Twilight”. Inserting laugh tracks and “giggling” and quips about Kristen Stewart (who wasn’t, as far as I can tell from this post, even brought up at the press conference) to make Pattinson come off as poorly as possible is disappointing and so predictable all at the same time.
This guy is an ass.
I thoroughly agree TS..you couldn’t have put it better.
I guess this is subjective but Pattinson comes off as a very genuine, overall good guy to me. He’s doing what anyone else would do and has done in his position. He’s trying to break away from his typecast. I don’t know what about that deserves snark. Not to mention, all of the cast, director, and crew have praised Tai. She’s the star of the movie and her involvment with Pattinson was key to the film. I’m sorry that you couldn’t appreciate some light humor. There’s a line between humor and unprofessional snark and clearly showing a bias. Better luck next time.
Thank you!! My thoughts exactly.
You know a movie blows if the biggest talking point is the animal costar. Robert Pattinson and Zac Efron better rake it in while they can. The whole world knows that teenage girls and cougar moms move on fast.
really? many of the people who went to the screening last night in la said the was good. rob pattinson can’t be that awful if directors like david cronenberg are wanting him.
So you’ve seen the movie Nance and do you agree with the ass hole that wrote this ridiculous article…you’re no better than the writer of this crap…
OK..well did you see the movie? and if so how was it?..How did Rob perform?..if not well(according to you) then I could see the reason behind this snarky article..if not then???why all the snark?..I dont get it..you just seemed to have a real big issue with his answers from the press junket?..that it?..he rubbed you the wrong way for some reason?..why all the hate? Please make me understand.
This is rife with basic mistakes. i.e. It’s red lighting, not red lining. Did you even read the junket movie synopsis, or just waste all your time looking for ways to hide superficiality behind snark? Astonishingly, it turns out there are these other people who write insightfully about movies too… perhaps you’d do better to just leave it to them?
First of all, this article is totally mean spirited. Remember Me was not a bad movie, it was not marketed properly. However, the movie was a good movie and Rob’s performance was quite good. If you critics would have taken a second to take the Twilight blinders off for one second, you would have known this.
Rob’s elephant comment is consistent. He said after her met Tai, he decided to take the part. Reese and Christoph wasn’t a factor. It was dealing with the animals. Maybe you should do your homework. These blog writers kill me. Research is at a loss.
Ty is not spelled “TY”. It’s “TAI”. Geeze!
Since you cannot spell even the elephant’s name correctly, I think commenting on anything else you wrote is a waste of time because you’re clearly no kinkd of a reporter. If you received a degree in journalism, get your money back because you suck.
That would be: “no kind of reporter”.
I want to marry this comment.
Wow, this has got to be one of the most poorly written and unjustified articles i’ve read in a long time. Pattinson seems like a good dude to me, and outside of the dross that is Twilight has shown promise – i actually enjoyed Remember Me. This movie seems to be getting some positive buzz around it, and playing alongside the fantastic Waltz can only help the guy develop his craft. Didn’t David Cronenberg just recently cast Pattinson in one of his movies? That’s another good step in his career, and i wish him all the best. Too many of these young guys nowadays are too full of themselves, he seems to be the opposite, and i like that.
Why all the hostility? Obviously you do not “get” Rob Pattinson. His outlandish replies are part of his charm, and I see nothing constructive about this article. It appears that your mind is made up from the Twilight movies, which I personally think Rob did a great job in- you try to play a 107 year old vampire who can read minds and wants to drink the blood of his girlfriend.. I’m sure it’s challanging
I can never understand why they always mentioned that remember me was a failure , they spent 16 millions to make yet it grossed about 55 millions wide . Where is the failure ? Not every movie is going make 100 million dollars . They should stop beating a dead dog , it’s over and done let’s move on to the next thing . Water for elephants look great I hope it does well Reese and Robert done a great job in it can’t wait to see this film .
Gotta agree about Remember Me. No matter how many people with their own agendas try and spin it, the numbers (which is what’s most important to the studios) don’t lie. Remember Me was a profitable movie for Summit. In fact, thenumbers.com site listed the top 30 movies of 2010 based on profit and Rob Pattinson had two movies listed: Eclipse and……wait for it……..Remember Me!
Your GF must have a crush on Robert Pattinson..jeez man ease the hell up..snark much?
I’m not a tween, far from it, and I think Rob’s a serious actor. He’s proven he’s committed to the art of acting on more than one occasion. Tyler in Remember Me was nothing like Edward other than being troubled. What do you and your ilk want from Rob, his soul???
I don’t have an issue with calling into question if he can break away from Twilight, or even if you just don’t like him as an actor. Maybe you saw WFE and thought it sucked. Fair enough. But you really seem to be trying to take every word out of his mouth and give it the most nasty spin possible, and I’m not sure why you seem almost personally offended by him. Critiques of him as an actor are justified. But the critiques of him as a person seem very mean-spirited and kind of odd. Feels like it came out of nowhere.
Great research on this totally unbiased article! The Elephant is named Tai btw.
All this snark just from sitting in at the press junket? Did you see the movie?
You’ve done it now Chris. You got the Robert Pattinson synchophant fans angry and they are going to attack with all their fan site friends. Take cover Chris, hire a body guard.
:)u got it
So anyone who doesn’t agree with Chris is a Robert Pattinson sycophant fan? I think not. Only those who like the article and agree with him are normal and right? Huh…
More like we have eyes and can read. And he has no need to run. Just come and explain why he got basic facts wrong that a simple bit of research could have fixed and if there was some well deserved reason for his seeming out of nowhere deliberate negative spinning of a relatively fun and straight forward interview. Not too much to ask.
OTOH he did manage to write a post that got some attention. If you don’t care about what you write then maybe he just hit a home run.
besides i do hope Edward Cullen will never end, he is an impossibly romantic, protective and loyal boyfriend the girl could dream. i wonder why isn’t Romeo character so hated by many as Edward is? is he a bigger threat for a “normal guy” than Romeo?
You obviously know very little about either Robert Pattinson’s career or his fans. Why the attitude? And, by the way, check your figures regarding Remember Me. Besides being a moving, well done piece, it did quite well financially.
a poorly written.. So dissapointed.. No. I am not teen or tween. I cant stand it when people generalize.. and please get your twilight colored glasses off for a second..
Bitter much? “Serious” jornalism isn’t for you either.
What an obnoxious snob the writer of this article has shown himself to be! Was the attitude really necessary? Jeez
Este charlatan que dice ser periodista parece que soreprendio a su esposa pegandole los cuernos y se desquito con Rob. O llego muy tarde a la pelicula y estaba tan perdido que decidio desquitarse con el exitoso de Rob… Una actitud normal de perdedores.
Su escrito es un chiste. Si ven lo que escribe son citas directas. Un comentario suyo y citas directas. Eso se llama no saber narrar y ser mal escritor. Salio de su asignacion opinando lo que le dio la gana.
Claro que no vio la pelicula. Debe estar molesto porque no habia mujeres desnudas, dos horas de robots peleando ni una matanza de zombies. Quizas esas si sean sus peliculas preferidas.
Le deseo lo peor… Que se muera me suena bien.
Imbecil!!!!!!!
The only place that “serious actor” box has not been check is with you and those like you in the media. You are the ones who insist that Pattinson is a one trick Twi-pony, excuse the pun. But if you had seen any of his work outside of the Twi-Saga, or listened to the comments of those who have worked with him outside the Twi-Saga, you would see he has quite a bit of “serious actor” going on.
Out of curiosity.. did you actually see “Remember Me” because though it may not have roared through the box office.. if you saw that movie and walked out of the theater unmoved… you should consider a trip to the cardiologist.. because your heart has stopped working.
Perhaps, you write as you do because, if you can’t be insulting, you don’t know what to write. Sure, it’s your opinion… but honestly, it comes across as pretentious jealousy.
I beg to differ. Remember Me was not disappointing. It was a great movie gone unappreciated by most critics. When will they see Rob as something other than Edward from Twilight. Annoying!! I hope this movie kicks the critics in the ass for all their doubts about Rob.
Nice article! I don’t know what the other commenters are talking about– I didn’t think it was overly snarky. Lets face it, Remember Me was a disappointment to everyone on the planet that isn’t a Twi-Hard… and Rob was just asking for it by saying that he took the part before reading the script. Although, you mention “red-lining” as throwing people off of the train while it’s moving… it’s actually “red-lighting.” I just finished the book.
You don’t have to be a Twi-hard to have enjoyed Rob in Remember Me. It was a good movie about relationships and I think all actors did a very good job. And perhaps Rob just welcomed the very different opportunity to work with animals. He likes uniqueness in movies. Why can’t anyone believe that after he met Tai, he thought the movie would be interesting to do without having read the script. He knew the basic storyline after having talked with Francis Lawrence.
Your agenda was showing. Maybe try to approach an interview without shallow and preconceived notions about the actor.
I was already to go off on you, Chris, about your article but it seems like everyone is doing the job quite nicely. Are you just pissed that Cronenberg wanted him for a movie?
I skipped the last third of the articel. Typical gossiper. It’s not a big deal. Just don’t give HitFix a hit or whatever he writes about next – it’s that easy.
The level of unprofessionalism in this interview is so disturbing that I stopped reading it halfway through.
Not liking an actor don’t give you the right to use such an condescending tone. Wether you agree or not the acting of Rob is far better than your capability as a journalist. While other journalists (even the one of EW) start appreciating Rob for the personality he is, you think you can score by showing this attitude. You can learn a lot from that humble, honest guy you just interviewed.
In case my mistakes make you thing you have to deal with a 12-year old girl, English is one of the 5 languages I try to speak.