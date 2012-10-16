Robert Pattinson teaming with Carey Mulligan for ‘Hold On To Me’

Robert Pattinson has lined up another post-“Twilight” role, this time opposite Carey Mulligan in the fact-based noirish thriller “Hold On To Me.”

Based on a true story, “Hold” centers on a femme fatale (Mulligan) and her beau, who kidnap the richest man in town and attempt to hold him for ransom, only for their best laid plans to spiral out of control. According to Deadline, Pattinson has signed on to play a key supporting role as Jimmy, Mulligan’s slick secret lover ho isn’t involved in the kidnapping.

Oscar winner James Marsh (the documentaries “Man On Wire” and “Project Nim”) is directing from a script by Brad Ingelsby (“Out of the Furnace”).

Although he’ll next be seen as the hunky vampire Edward for the last time in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2,” Pattinson has a variety of eclectic roles planned for 2013. He’ll appear opposite Guy Pearce in the post-apocalyptic yarn “The Rover,”will hunt down Saddam Hussein in “Mission Blacklist,” and appear as Lawrence of Arabia in “Queen of the Desert.”