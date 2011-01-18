Robert Plant takes his Band of Joy on the road again

Robert Plant will return to the road in April to continue to support his fine September album, “Band of Joy.”

The road band is the same collection of musicians who appeared on the album: Patty Griffin, vocals; Darrell Scott, multi-instrumentalist/vocals; Byron House, bass/vocals; Marco Giovino, drums and percussion/vocals, and co-producer Buddy Miller, guitar/vocals.

Plant is up for two Grammys: Best Americana Album and Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance.

Feel free to download the song “Central Two-O-Nine” from the embed below. It”s a little gift from Plant to you. Below that are the new tour dates.

The tour dates for Robert Plant:

April 8 – Louisville, KY – The Palace

April 9: – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium Theatre

April 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Ballroom

April 12 – Minneapolis, MN – The State Theatre

April 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

April 17 – Vancouver, BC – The Queen Elizabeth Theater

April 19 – Portland, OR – The Schnitzer

April 20: – Seattle, WA – The Paramount

April 22 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek

April 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek

April 25 – Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Bowl

April 27 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore