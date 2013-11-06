Robert Rodriguez’s ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ to bring vampire strippers to TV

Vampires strippers are sure hard to kill.

Robert Rodriguez (“Machete Kills,” “Sin City”) is resurrecting the sexy, gory mayhem of his 1996 feature “From Dusk Till Dawn” as a scripted series for his new cable network El Rey, which is set to launch next month.

The hourlong will once again center on the criminally-minded Gecko brothers who end up tangling with vampires in a strip club while on the lam. It’s set to star Zane Holtz, Jesse Garcia, “G.I. Joe: Retaliation’s” D.J. Cotrona, and Rodriguez vet Don Johnson.

The 10-episode series will be executive produced by Rodriguez, who co-created the film version with frequent collaborator Quentin Tarantino.

Cotrona and Holtz (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”) will star as the Gecko Brothers, originally portrayed by George Clooney and Tarantino. Johnson will play Sheriff Earl McGraw (played by Michael Parks in the film), while “Sons of Anarchy’s” Jesse Garcia will play Texas Ranger Freddie Gonzalez, a new character created for the series. Further casting will be announced soon.

“Dawn” is set to premiere sometime in the first quarter of 2014. Rodriguez will also direct the first two episodes. It began filming in Austin this week.

The 1996 original film also starred Harvey Keitel, Danny Trejo, Juliette Lewis, Cheech Marin, and a bikini-clad Salma Hayek, who completed her costume with the luckiest snake on Earth.

It spawned two straight-to-video sequels starring the likes of Trejo, Robert Patrick and Rebecca Gayheart.

“If the movie”s the short story, the series is the novel,” said Rodriguez in a statement. “We have assembled an amazing cast and crew, and viewers can expect to be part of a wild ride when the series premieres on El Rey Network next spring.”