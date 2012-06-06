Robert Zemeckis is back in live action territory with Denzel Washington in the trailer for ‘Flight’

One more trailer today — a sneaky one. If you take a look at the slate of films Paramount Pictures has for this year’s Oscar season, you’ll find that the studio might want to go shopping on the fall festival circuit. But for a company that isn’t huge on acquisitions, particularly for awards product, you can bet that’s not likely to happen.
What you’re left with are two films: the animated “Rise of the Guardians” out of DreamWorks and Robert Zemeckis’s first live action film in over a decade. The latter is “Flight,” starring Denzel Washington as an embattled airplane pilot in legal hot water following his crash-landing a commercial flight — and saving many lives in the process.
The smart play for Paramount this year might just be to focus on a smaller slice rather than split its focus across a wide spectrum. Indeed, the last few (post-Vantage) years have seen collectives like “Star Trek”/”Up in the Air,” “The Fighter”/”Shutter Island”/”True Grit” and “Hugo”/”Super 8″/”Young Adult” chew up that focus (not that they haven’t come out with plenty to show — four Best Picture nods in those three years, after all).
The trailer for “Flight” was launched — quietly — today on Apple and is strongly constructed. But it’s aiming for commercial value, where, as I hear it, the film is a little more dialed in and dramatic than that representation. But it could be something worth paying attention to when the season really starts to heat up (and as the film releases right in the middle of it). Could Washington be in the hunt for his first nomination since winning Best Actor over 10 years ago in “Training Day?”
We shall see.
I’ll get into this a little bit more next week when we offer up an initial preview of the upcoming Oscar season. For now, have a glimpse of “Flight” below and tell us what you think in the comments section or by rating the trailer yourself above. The film opens in theaters November 2.
It looks good. Denzel is one of my favorite actors, so I’ll definitely be seeing this.
This trailer was a pleasant surprise… Kinda looking foreword to this now
Woah. That shot of the upside-down plane looks terrifying. Gonna be paying attention to this one.
This is totally in the race, as far as I’m concerned. Could it be a bust? Sure, but so could anything else we think is in the running that hasn’t been seen by anyone yet. Zemeckis is always in the running when making live-action stuff (What Lies Beneath aside.) His return to form I’m sure will get lots of attention, and I’m sure the film is much less commercial than it may look. Just like Cast Away, the plane crash is likely only a few minute sequence with the rest of the picture relying on two hours of watching characters and conversations. Which, is right up my alley, a la Contact. I think this is certainly a sleeper.
No dead-eyed mocap zombies?
Fucking HOORAY.
Damn, that looks good…
Reminds me a lot of the trailer for The Departed, and well, we know how that ended for everyone…quite well!
I am wondering, Kris, if you’re going to put John Goodman in your predictions, either for this or Argo. He should have been nominated for his fine work in the Coen’s Barton Fink or The Big Lebowski. It’s a shame that didn’t work out.
I may at least note him. I hear his screen time is minimal. The one to watch for (not really shown in the trailer) is Kelly Reilly.
It’s funny…I was going to ask if Kelly Reilly was “that girl” from Mrs. Henderson Presents (which I barely lasted through zzzz…) and when I browsed imdb, she has since appeared in the Sherlock Holmes films. Shows how out of touch I am with “lamestream” America…
Is this the reason why John Goodman suddenly had a ponytail when he was on Community?
Laybourne was going through stuff.
Hopefully this marks the end of Zemeckis’ motion capture career. If he ever really had one.
I’ve hated all of his films (yes, even Back to the Future, which is the most overrated film of all time IMHO) except for Roger Rabbit and Death Becomes Her. What brilliant, fun films in a rather lackluster career…
This doesn’t belong here, but I’ve been noticing how beautiful Roger Deakins’ cinematography looks in all the Skyfall footage…could this be his turn?