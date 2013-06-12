Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ clearly tops Billboard Hot 100

Last week, Robin Thicke scored his first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. One week later, he”s got his first No. 1 as “Blurred Lines,” featuring Pharrell and T.I., tops the chart, jumping 6-1.

“Lines” also surpasses the 1 million downloads mark this week and rises to No. 1 on Billboard”s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as well.

“Blurred Lines” ends a five-week run at No. 1 by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Can”t Hold Us,” featuring Ray Dalton, which drops to No. 2. It”s a good week to be Pharrell as he”s also featured on the No. 3 song, Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky,” according to Billboard.

Justin Timberlake”s “Mirrors” drops 2-4, and Florida Georgia Line”s “Cruise,” featuring Nelly, holds at No. 5.

Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” rises 8-6 on the Billboard Hot 100 while spending its 12th week at No. 1 on the Hot Rock Songs chart. Pink”s “Just Give Me A Reason,” featuring Nate Ruess, drops 4-7, pushing Selena Gomez”s “Come & Get It” down one spot to No. 8.

Ariana Grande scores her first Top 10 hit with her debut single, “The Way,” featuring Mac Miller, as the song jumps 12-9. Rounding out the Top 10 is Icona Pop”s “I Love It,” featuring Charli XCX, which falls 9-10.

Miley Cyrus just misses bowing in the Top 10 as “We Can”t Stop” enters the Hot 100 at No. 11.

