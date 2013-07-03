Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ makes it 4 weeks atop Billboard Hot 100

Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” featuring Pharrell holds at No. 1 for the fourth week on the Billboard Hot 100, but that”s not where the good news ends: the song also becomes the first in six months to sell in excess of 400,000 downloads in successive weeks.

Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky” featuring Pharrell holds at No. 2 (making it another in the long list of very popular songs that gets locked out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100).

Miley Cyrus”s “We Can”t Stop” refuses to stop in its march up the charts, as it rises 5-3 to make it Cyrus”s second-biggest Hot 100 hit behind 2009″s “Party In the U.S.A.,” which peaked at No. 2, according to Billboard.

Imagine Dragon” “Radioactive” slips 3-4, while Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” “Can”t Hold Us,” featuring Ray Dalton creeps back up into the Top 5, inching 6-5.

In a week that sees no newbies entering the Top 10, Florida Georgia Line”s “Cruise,” featuring Nelly, drives down two, 4-6. Justin Timberlake”s “Mirrors” holds at No. 7, as does Bruno Mars” “Treasure” at No. 8. Selena Gomez”s” Come & Get It” stays at No. 9 and Ariana Grande”s “The Way,” featuring Mac Miller,” rebounds into the Top 10, rising 11-10, one spot shy of its No. 9 peak.