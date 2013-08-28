Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ tops Billboard Hot 100 for 12th week

Of the 35 weeks so far in 2013, Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” has been the No. 1 song on the Billboard”s Hot 100 chart for more than one/third of them.

This week, Thicke”s streak continues as “Lines,” featuring Pharrell and T.I., spends its 12th week at No. 1, holding off Katy Perry”s “Roar” for at least one more frame. It is only the 14th song to have that long a stint at No. 1 in the Hot 100″s 55-year history.

For the first time during its reign, “Blurred Lines” shows a slight dip in radio listenership, so that may be a sign that the song is losing its stranglehold. Perry”s “Roar” drops in digital sales after its amazing 550,000 tally last week, but gains in airplay and streaming to stay at No. 2.

Miley Cyrus”s “We Can”t Stop” remains at No. 3, but she could definitely see a bump after her attention-getting performance at Sunday”s Video Music Awards on MTV.

Lady Gaga, who opened the VMAs, could also see another rise next week. Regardless, the song continues its upward trajectory this week, as it climbs 6-4, propelled largely by streaming of the video.

All hail Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” as it falls 4-5, but celebrates its 52nd week on the Billboard Hot 100. It is only the second song, following Adele”s “Rolling In the Deep” to spend a full year on the Hot 100, according to Billboard.

Rounding out the top 10, Jay Z”s “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake falls 5-6, Avicii lands his first top 10 as “Wake Me Up” soars 11-7. Capitol Cities” “Safe And Sound” ticks up two to No. 8, while Lana Del Rey also sees her first Top 10 hit with “Summertime Sadness,” featuring Cedric Gervais, as it rises 15-9. Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky” drops 7-10.