Robin Williams moved from commercial productions to prestige cinema with ease

I had to stop and think about it. When was the first time I encountered Robin Williams? I'm pretty sure it was reruns of “Mork & Mindy” at a young age, if not the boisterous Oscar-nominated performance he gave in Barry Levinson's “Good Morning, Vietnam.” By then he had already dazzled countless audiences in “The World According to Garp.” Whatever it was, like so many, it was the start of, as his widow noted in a release, “countless moments of joy and laughter” he would deliver for the next three decades of my life. And now, he's gone.
It soon became erratic late night appearances with David Letterman and the like, as the movies flowed in. Terry Gilliam's “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen,” for instance, or another, much more timid Oscar-nominated performance in Peter Weir's “Dead Poets Society.” He continued to spotlight range and versatility in Penny Marshall's “Awakenings” and Gilliam's “The Fisher King.” And then hit took off with a whole new generation as a fun-loving genie in Disney's “Aladdin.”
That was a pretty major milestone, not just for Williams, but for animation and voice performances. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association handed him a special Golden Globe award for the work, in fact, and it was an organization that honored him countless times through the years, from his work on television's “Mork & Mindy” all the way through a lifetime achievement Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2005. And it was at a time when he was being discovered by children the world over, whether as a passionate cross-dressing dad in “Mrs. Doubtfire” or as a spin on a classic tale in Steven Spielberg's “Hook.”
The '90s continued to soar for Williams. Mike Nichols' underrated “The Birdcage” is a personal favorite. He moved back and forth from commercial (“Jumanji,” Francis Ford Coppola's “Jack,” “Flubber”) to prestige (Kenneth Branagh's “Hamlet”) with an ease that would make any actor jealous. And that body of work soon culminated with an Oscar-winning performance in Gus Van Sant's “Good Will Hunting” that would show yet another shade of what he was capable of, the depths of regret and experience and soul that maybe betrayed, in some way, the demons he fought in real life. But I couldn't begin to put this guy, who was always so open about the depression that plagued him (the comedian's curse, yes, but something more with him), on the couch. I just want to think about the work.
I thought he was exceptional even in the lackluster stuff. “What Dreams May Come,” for instance, or “Jakob the Liar.” When he delivered a performance in Mark Romanek's “One Hour Photo” that yet again turned our idea of what he could do on its head, we really shouldn't have been surprised. That performance even flirted with the big boys that Oscar season, being nominated alongside “About Schmidt's” Jack Nicholson and “Gangs of New York's” Daniel Day-Lewis at the Broadcast Film Critics Awards in 2003 (back when there were only three nominees) and gaining plenty of other critical attention besides. In the same breath he delivered another creepy villain, in Christopher Nolan's remake “Insomnia,” another underrated film and piece of work.
Things fell off. The fluff didn't seem to have the same whiff anymore as films like “RV” crashed and burned and successes like “Night at the Museum” gave birth to dubious sequels (with another, apparently his swan song, still to come). Tries at something in between, like Levinson's “Man of the Year,” failed to connect as well. He transitioned to TV again, but it all seemed like a priming of the pump. Sundance hit “World's Greatest Dad” seemed to hint at the fact that there was still more to mine from this performer, and it appeared we were just waiting for yet another act break, another big role that would again surprise us and show us that he had a whole other shade to offer.
That next act won't be coming. And I sort of want to flip off the universe for this one. Any death is tragic, no question, and I don't mean to seem as if I'm shining a light merely on the two high profile celebrity deaths of the year, but this on the heels of Philip Seymour Hoffman a few months ago feels like a roundhouse to the gut. These guys obviously battled demons, and in different ways, they each took their own lives.
What else can you say? This Monday sucks.
If you're up to it, share your Robin Williams stories in the comments section below. I obviously skipped a stone here but there are plenty nooks and crannies in this career and we could spend an entire afternoon discussing them. Hopefully people will be doing just that, because to again quote his widow, Susan Schneider, “As he is remembered, it is our hope the focus will not be on Robin's death, but on the countless moments of joy and laughter he gave to millions.”
Thanks for the laughs, sir.
“It was a drive by fruiting” is one of my favorite movie lines from my childhood. Not an inherently funny line, but Williams’s delivery just kills me every time. And the guy could just navigate so many levels of emotion: melancholy, zany, weary, amused, depraved. It’s really remarkable. And I can never not watch Jumanji when it comes on. Thanks for the “drive by fruiting” line, and so many others, Robin.
I similarly discovered Williams though Mork & Mindy reruns and his family movies were a mainstay of my childhood – Mrs Doubtfire, Jack, Patch Adams, Jumanji, Hook to name some – not all great but Williams was almost always enjoyable.
Later as a teen and adult I discovered his more serious work and some of that is really brilliant. I don’t think he’s ever really been sufficiently acknowledged for how good his body of work is.
He was simply great, and one of the best movie stars during my coming of age. Elevated almost everything he was in. If for nothing else, he introduced me to the world of Peter Weir. “Oh Captain, My Captain.” RIP
Robin Williams was my favourite actor growing up. He was in all the movies I grew up loving – Hook, Aladdin, Jumanji, Mrs Doubtfire, Popeye. As I got older I got to appreciate his more serious work like Good Will Hunting,.
I feel like part of my childhood just died. I’m heartbroken.
The first thing that comes to my mind is his personal kindness. A former colleague experienced it while walking near the Hotel Coronado in San Diego. A gentleman greeted her on the path, seeming somewhat familiar. Only when he passed did she realize it had been Robin Williams.
The best, though, was in the late Herb Caen’s column in the San Francisco Chronicle. As he left a local sushi place, he was recognized by fans, asking for autographs. He happily obliged them but, in the process, dropped his takeout order. As his fans were mortified, his only concern was assuring them that everything was okay. Just a beautiful human being…
I hate to do this in this time of loss, but just a bit of fact-checking: it was Jack Nicholson’s performance in About Schmidt that tied with Day-Lewis; Williams ended up being the odd one out. However, Nicholson did have Williams come onto the stage to help him out. The result: he brought the house down laughing. Here’s the video for those who wish to relive it. :-)
[m.youtube.com]
Yeah you’re right. Thanks.
There’s only so much good the Hollywood star-system can still do today, but one of those things is to give artists like Robin Williams the chance do charm kids all over the world with his cartoon genie, and then make those same kids read Walt Whitman for the first time.
I read “Leaves of Grass” when I was 12, I understood only half of it, but who cares, I could scream-quote the whole “Oh Captain! My Captain!” poem by heart, and that was all Robin Williams and “Dead Poets Society”. It’s very clear to me that performance was one of the things that made me want to become an artist (and eventually a teacher). I’m used to see old filmmakers saying how their entry gate to cinema were the women, the beautiful actresses, and to me it was Robin Williams. It was only later that I trusted those “directed by” credits, and decided that “if Robin worked with him, he might be good”. And then, a whole weekend of Terry Gilliam, another one with Peter Weir’s Australian phase, piles of Mike Nichols VHS’.
Very nice piece…Such an awful loss…
One Hour Photo is amazing and he’s incredible in it, and it should be said over and over again…
But he didn’t tie for Broadcast Film Critics in 2003. Nicholson and Day-Lewis tied and he went up to the podium too (there were only three nominees back then) and said something like “Jack’s a best actor, Daniel’s a best actor and I’m just a hairy actor” acting (joking) all bitter that he lost.
Was already noted, thank you.
Jeff Bridges was on The Howard Stern Show this morning. The Fisher King was brought up and I started thinking that it was nice all but one (Amanda Plummer) had Oscars. And it would be nice if one day the cast was reunited for a photo with their statuettes. That day will never come.
I think Mrs. Doubtfire is my favorite movie and performance from him. Not sure if I’ll ever be able to enjoy it again knowing he’s gone under these circumstances.
“The Birdcage” remains magical to me. It was the first mainstream film with gay leads that I saw. While I understand those who have since criticized it for lacking physical intimacy, etc., for me as a gay kid in the ’90s, I was glad it was made just the way it was…because I got to watch it, as well as so many others…because it was so good. So funny. So filled with warmth. Without any classic physical intimacy that so many other movies had, that scene between Nathan Lane and Williams on the bench is one of the best and most romantic scenes in any film I can remember. It gets me every time. And yet, the rest of the film remains perhaps the funniest film I have ever seen. Everyone is in top form and not a single joke misses a beat. It’s a true treasure, and I think it may actually be Robin Williams’s best.
Beyond that, I’m at a loss. Between Aladdin and Mrs. Doubtfire, this man made my childhood. “Weeeelllll heeeeeeeeeeeelllllllooooo!!!!!,” I would always mimic. Not a huge fan of sequels, I so wanted the rumored Mrs. Doubtfire sequel in hopes that he and Sally Field would get back together 20 years later. Talk about characters that came alive. And yet that film and role were also filled with such tender moments that were perfectly done. I too loved the line, “It was a run-by fruiting!”
Sigh. I just get more upset the more I think about this…
I’d forgotten what a great entertainer he was. What a tragic loss.
When he won the Oscar for GOOD WILL HUNTING, he sent Peer Augustinski, the man who dubbed his voice in all German versions of his movies and TV appereance (until a few years ago when he got hit by a stroke) and who happened to sound A LOT like him, a little Oscar statue with the note “Thanks for making me famous in Germany”.
I think what’s most impressive about Williams is that even though he’ll mostly be remembered for his comedic talents, he routinely blended his comic and dramatic skills in the same package. He didn’t just alternate between “funny” roles and “serious” roles; he shaded his characters with both humor and pathos in order to fully develop them. He’ll be missed.
May Robin Williams rest in peace. He made us all laugh for atleast 4 decades!!Money does’nt always buy happiness!! To be depressed ans still hold on to your life is not easy!! I pray that his family still hold their head high because he was and still will be the best comedian on earth!! Enjoy the great memeories he left behind and how he reached another generation of new actors !! He will always be in my heart and I loved him and his funny lines always made my day!! May Robin Williams get the rest he so desperitly wanted, he was tired of fighting the demons and he wanted to rest!!
A tiny little fact I remember reading in the Scholastic book The Mork and Mindy Story as a 9 year-old: John Byner was originally cast to play Mork on Happy Days. He dropped out for whatever reason and this kid Robin Williams was called in at the last minute as a replacement. That fluke of casting led to so many laughs, so many breathtaking moments and a lot of fun for 30 years of my life. I’m so grateful to that fluke of casting…and Robin Williams for everything. I’m so saddened by this.
This whole thing just gets sadder and sadder the more I read or hear about it. Earlier yesterday I had been talking with a friend about revisiting “Insomnia” and particularly noting just how great Al Pacino and Robin Williams are together in it. Then I came home and this news was the first thing I saw on the television. Absolutely shocking and awful.
Luckily we still have his work to savor, but what a terrible loss of talent and, from what people who knew him have said, a kind and generous individual.