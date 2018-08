Robin Williams was a man of many faces — from his expressions, to the array of dramatic and comedic TV and movie roles, to his impressions, appearances at awards shows and charities.

The actor and stand-up comedian died on Aug. 11, leaving behind memories of those public and a few private faces.

Below are some select pictures from the entertainer's career, from “Mork & Mindy” in the 1970s, to his Oscars win, to his darker dramatic roles that led up to this year.