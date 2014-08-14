Robin Williams’ wife: Comedian was suffering early stages of Parkinson’s

In her first personal public statement since Robin Williams' death on Monday (Aug. 11), the comedian's wife Susan Schneider revealed that the late entertainer was suffering the early stages of Parkinson's Disease.

As Williams battled with depression and anxiety, Schneider said that “he was brave” and his “sobriety was intact.” The “Good Morning Vietnam” actor died at 63 after allegedly hanging himself in his Northern California home.

Schneider said that the Parkinson's diagnosis had not yet been shared with the public.

“This is a tragic and sudden loss,” read an official statement by his publicist Mara Buxbaum, released earlier this week. She, too, mentioned Williams' severe depression and called on the public to respect the family's privacy.

You can read Susan Schneider's entire statement on Robin Williams below:

“Robin spent so much of his life helping others. Whether he was entertaining millions on stage, film or television, our troops on the frontlines, or comforting a sick child – Robin wanted us to laugh and to feel less afraid.

“Since his passing, all of us who loved Robin have found some solace in the tremendous outpouring of affection and admiration for him from the millions of people whose lives he touched. His greatest legacy, besides his three children, is the joy and happiness he offered to others, particularly to those fighting personal battles.

“Robin's sobriety was intact and he was brave as he struggled with his own battles of depression, anxiety as well as early stages of Parkinson's Disease, which he was not yet ready to share publicly.

It is our hope in the wake of Robin”s tragic passing, that others will find the strength to seek the care and support they need to treat whatever battles they are facing so they may feel less afraid.”