The folks over at CineFix lovingly recreated an exact replica of the new ‘Robocop’ trailer using nothing more sophisticated than cardboard cutout and vintage action figures. Not gonna lie, I’d go see a fusion of science-fiction and mumblecore.
‘Robocop’ Homemade Trailer Recreates Shot For Shot Replica
02.03.14
Around The Web
TOPICS#RoboCop
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.20.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With