‘Robocop’ Homemade Trailer Recreates Shot For Shot Replica

#RoboCop
02.03.14

The folks over at CineFix lovingly recreated an exact replica of the new ‘Robocop’ trailer using nothing more sophisticated than cardboard cutout and vintage action figures. Not gonna lie, I’d go see a fusion of science-fiction and mumblecore.

