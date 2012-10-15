‘RoboCop’ release pushed as Matt Damon sci-fi ‘Elysium’ takes its Summer 2013 slot

The “Robocop” remake just got a tad more futuristic – at least as far as its release date is concerned.

Sony has pushed the forthcoming sci-fi/action update from its previously-slated Aug. 9, 2013 opening to Feb. 7, 2014, replacing it with director Neill Blomkamp’s “Elysium” starring Matt Damon and Jodie Foster. The move will put the latter film in a sweet spot for its respective studio and director, as Blomkamp’s Oscar-nominated feature-film debut “District 9” premiered the same week in the summer of 2009 on its way to a $210 million gross.

In addition, Sony also shook up its animated slate, slotting “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2” for Sept. 27, 2013 and removing another film – the Adam Sandler-produced “Pixels,” based on a short French animated movie about the takeover of New York City by 8-bit video game characters – from its 2014 release calendar, where it had previously been scheduled. The film is reportedly going back into development, with no new release date set at this time.

Directed by Jose Padilha (“Elite Squad”), “RoboCop” stars Joel Kinnaman (“The Killing”) in the title role alongside Gary Oldman, Samuel L. Jackson, Abbie Cornish, Michael Keaton and Jackie Earle Haley. The film commenced principal photography last month in Toronto.

Anyone disappointed that they’ll have to wait even longer to see the new “RoboCop”? Sound off in the comments.