Robyn returns with Neneh Cherry duet ‘Out of the Black’

02.10.14 4 years ago
It”s been four years since Robyn”s “Body Talk Pt. 1 and 2,” but 2014 is off to a promising start for fans of the Swedish pop star. Today Robyn and fellow Swede Neneh Cherry released their new duet “Out of the Black,” the lead single off Cherry”s album “Blank Project” (out Feb. 25). Listen below.
The new album is Cherry”s first in 16 years and pairs the “Buffalo Stance” singer with producer Four Tet and electronic duo RocketNumberNine. Cherry recently told Pitchfork that she”d wanted to work with Robyn for some time. 
“Robyn and I had been talking about doing something together for ages, and to me she’s just one of the most interesting young women out there,” Cherry said. “She really inspires me.”
“Out of the Black” is a synth-driven anthem which features Robyn and Cherry exchanging poetic lyrics and harmonizing at the chorus. “The obvious thing would be for Robyn and I to do a jumping-up-and-down-type song or something a bit more cheeky, but it’s quite melancholy,” Cherry said. “So we got together in Stockholm, and we had the most amazing day. Robyn is really something special. Hopefully that’s not the only thing that we do together.”
Robyn is also working with Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp, a partnership that previously yielded the songs “The Girl And The Robot” and “None Of Dem.” Robyn tweeted that they are recording new music before they embark on a North American and European tour. Check out the initial dates for “Röyksopp and Robyn Do It Again Tour 2014” here

TAGSBlank ProjectFour TetNENEH CHERRYOut Of The BlackrobynRyksoppRyksopp and Robyn Do It Again Tour 2014

