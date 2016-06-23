Roland Emmerich is very confident people care about ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’

According to the box office experts I spoke with, Independence Day: Resurgence is far from a commercial slam dunk, despite being the sequel to one of the biggest blockbusters of the 1990s. “In the social media tracking we”re doing, we”re really not seeing the sort of activity we were seeing for example with Jurassic World,” said Box Office Media analyst Daniel Loria. “Honestly, I think it's been too long since the first film,” chimed in The Numbers founder Bruce Nash. “The key under-25 audience won't remember the original film coming out.”

Don”t tell that to Roland Emmerich! The superhero-bashing director is already plotting a third ID4, which will be “an intergalactic journey,” as he told Empire magazine. “It'll be [set] maybe a year or two later, not 20 years [on]. I want to maintain this group of people, especially the young characters, and Jeff [Goldblum] and Brent [Spiner] will take part in it. It'll be fun to keep that group together.”

Also, don”t worry, Emmerich will definitely be directing the proposed threequel himself: “I'd never, ever let someone else do it,” he promised/threatened. I say let”s let him have his dreams.

Independence Day: Resurgence hits theaters Friday.

[via The Playlist]