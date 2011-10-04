Roland Emmerich honored with the Crystal Quill Award for Shakespeare drama ‘Anonymous’

Sony is holding a special screening of Roland Emmerich’s “Anonymous” tonight on the lot after bowing the film at Toronto last month. The occasion isn’t typical, though. Emmerich is on hand, along with entertainment attorney and author Bert Fields, to receive the Crystal Quill Award for contributions to the Shakespeare authorship debate.
“Anonymous,” of course, depicts the Oxfordian point of view, that Edward de Vere, the 17th Earl of Oxford, was the true author of William Shakespeare’s classic works. The film was actually met with a slightly more welcoming reaction at Toronto than I had originally anticipated.
You might recall I was a huge fan of the film when I saw it just before Telluride. “I think it”s [Emmerich’s] best work yet,” I wrote at the time. “[Screenwriter John] Orloff has spun a fascinating yarn, itself of near Shakespearean tragedy. It”s a complex interplay of relationships and motives, incest and politics that is ultimately about the power of the written word to change hearts and minds, the enduring nature of art and, above all, the integrity of an artist.”
Which makes me wonder — shouldn’t Mr. Orloff be receiving this attention? After all, this is his script, one that pretty much bottomed out in the wake of “Shakespeare in Love” and he waited over a decade to finally see someone translate it to the screen. By all means, let’s give Emmerich a big pat on the back for his work here, but Orloff is barely mentioned once in passing in the press release. And even that is a perfunctory “the film was written by” notation in the synopsis of the film. Screenwriters. It was ever thus.
Anyway, I still stand by my assessment of the film. The more I think about “Anonymous,” the more I feel like it’s one of the year’s very best. It stands a fair shot at receiving awards attention, I think, and could be a stealthy player in this year’s race. I’m still holding out hope that Rhys Ifans can get a leg up for his lead actor performance with at least a notice here or there. It’s stellar work.
Of course, Sony has an embarrassment of riches this year, so who knows which way the wind will blow for them?
Crystal Quill, by the way, is “a high profile event that celebrates the importance of Arts Education by acknowledging Shakespearean actors, directors, scholars, and educators that inspire appreciation for Shakespeare through film, performance, and research that supports high quality arts learning experiences,” the mission reads. Recent honorees have included director Baz Luhrmann and producer Mark Gordon.
“Anonymous” hits theaters nationwide on Friday, October 28.
I just think this looks glorious. Every trailer and tv spot has me jazzed.
I was really excited to see this and when I did see it at TIFF, I was disappointed with how ridiculous the plot was. It is a very pretty film and Rhys Ifans does what he can, but the screenplay was silly. I am not tied one way or another to the Shakespeare debate, although Francis Bacon is a bit more plausible alternative than Oxford and happens to be alive for the last plays. But the Oxford as Shakespeare stuff isn’t even the most unbelievable stuff in this movie. Without getting into spoilers, the incest reveal was a huge groaner and it seems like Orloff just tried to jam every rumour and myth into this movie. The cast is excellent, but I can’t see this holding up against the likes of movies such as Shame, Ides of March and Martha Marcy May Marlene during awards season.
Orloff himself doesn’t believe in the incest thing but thought it made for good drama. Anne thought it was over the top, too. I thought it added a particularly intriguing punctuation to the whole thing.
The Story seems interesting, but I think I’ve lost a lot of faith in Emmerich’s directing abilities. Anyways. Hey Kris, I’m surprised you haven’t included Midnight in Paris in more of your predictions; particularly for its film editing, which I thought was impeccable. I really get the feeling (or at least hope) it will be a heavy hitter next awards season… this just might be Woody’s comeback…
Yes, saw your comment in the Off the Carpet column. Film editing ain’t happening for that movie.
lol cool, I’m beginning to think I was the only impressed with the editing job in that flick :O
I don’t think this one is likely to gain traction with AMPAS. Even the crafts categories might be difficult to break into (though the stills look glorious). That said, I personally am looking forward to seeing this…