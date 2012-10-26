Rolling Stones run through new and classic tunes in intimate Paris gig

In an intimate gig in Paris last night (Oct. 25), The Rolling Stones ran through a dozen songs as a prelude to the band”s 50th anniversary shows in Newark, N.J. and London in November and December.

The 70-minute show, before 600 people at La Trabendo, included brand new single, “Doom and Gloom,” as well as classics such as “Brown Sugar” and “Jumpin” Jack Flash.” Tickets for the show were $20, with the 350 that were available to the public snapped up immediately. As we previously reported, fans were limited to two tickets apiece. It was the Stones’ first show in five years.

Though only four shows have been announced, Nov. 25 and 29 at London”s O2 Arena, and Dec. 13 and 15 at Newark”s Prudential Center, there may be more coming. As Keith Richards told Rolling Stone recently, “We ain”t doing all this for four gigs!”

Below the set list is a well-shot minute-long snippet of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” that shows the band is in fine form. Though the video is lousy, here’s a link to a longer segment of the show with “Shattered” and “When The Whip Comes Down,” and includes Mick Jagger joking that he’s surprised that everyone in the band is still standing. So are we.

Complete set list (courtesy of Rolling Stone) is below.

“Route 66”

“It’s Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)”

“Shattered”

“When the Whip Comes Down”

“Champagne and Reefer”

“Doom and Gloom”

“Miss You”

“Start Me Up”

“Midnight Rambler”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“Brown Sugar”