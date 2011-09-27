Roman Polanski returns to Switzerland two years after his controversial house arrest

ZURICH (AP) – Two years after police in Zurich led Roman Polanski away to prison, the Oscar-winning director returned to a very different reception in the city, where he wrapped himself in applause and recognition Tuesday night by picking up a cinematic award and releasing a “memoir” of his life that had been treated like a state secret.
The Polish-French director of “Rosemary’s Baby” took the stage of the Zurich Film Festival to finally accept the lifetime achievement award that he was unable to pick up in 2009, after being arrested for a decades-old sex-crime case.
He had been arrested by Swiss police on arrival at the Zurich airport on a U.S. warrant from 1978, then spent months in prison and later house arrest because of charges that he had sex with a 13-year-old girl in 1977.
But he successfully avoided extradition to the United States after the Swiss government declined to deport him.
“I mean, who else would have the guts to come to this festival after he has been arrested here?” said This Brunner, a Swiss film and art expert in Zurich. “He has a unique personality, he has a huge heart.”
Zurich Mayor Corine Mauch said Polanski deserved the award for his body of film work and she saw no anti-U.S. sentiment in the warm reception he received, particularly since his legal status was “clarified” in Swiss courts.
“He’s a free man in Switzerland,” she said. “And I’m happy that after two years, he is able to get his prize here.”
Now able to travel unhindered to Switzerland, Polanski, 78, arrived at the festival hall as a spotlight followed him. Several hundred people stood to applaud him as he took his seat. He later strode to the stage amid nearly a minute’s sustained clapping.
“Friends, what can I can say? Better late than never,” he began, as the audience erupted in laughter.
“Two years, day for day. Certain parts of it I would rather forget. But I’m happy to be here, because I know that it was not only a blow to me, to my family, but also to the festival itself,” he said. “It’s a very moving moment for me.”
Though Polanski could joke about the ordeal, he acknowledged the pain of it but said little else, allowing the world premier of a full-length documentary – “Roman Polanski: A Film Memoir” – to largely speak for him.
“I would only like to take the opportunity of being here to thank all those who supported me during these difficult months. I would particularly like to say my thanks to the prison staff for trying to make my stay there as bearable as possible,” he added.
Polanski still faces an Interpol warrant in effect for 188 countries for extradition to the United States. He moves freely between Switzerland, which refused to extradite him, and France, which has a blanket policy of not extraditing its citizens.
In July 2010, he made his first public appearance since being released from house arrest, attending the Montreux Jazz Festival to watch his wife, the actress and singer Emmanuelle Seigner, perform on stage.
This year, his new film, “Carnage,” had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
But his “other” new film – the memoir – was kept secret by Zurich’s film organizers. The film recounts his Polish roots and includes footage of World War II and the Nazi invasion of Poland interspersed with scenes from “The Pianist.”
The documentary by Laurent Bouzereau is based on interviews with Polanski during his house arrest two years ago, and begins with shots of the Swiss prison that Polanski was incarcerated at, as well as photos of his chalet in the chic resort of Gstaad in the Swiss Alps.
By turns funny and sad, wistful and horrified, Polanski recounts a kaleidoscope of memories, such as seeing a woman shot in the back by a Nazi, his running away from a Nazi soldier shooting at him, and being reunited with his father and seeing the wall in Warsaw first being built.
Polanski talks about his mother’s death, the pain of his father remarrying another woman, and their visit to him in Gstaad where his father cried upon hearing music that reminded him of children being loaded into train barracks to be exterminated.
“It was an Apocalyptic, surrealistic vision,” Polanski recalled of the moment.
Polanski said he watched films so he could read subtitles: “I started really learning to read in the cinema,” he said.
British actress Alice Eve, a juror for the film festival, said she wasn’t sure if attendance at the Polanski award ceremony could be considered a political statement.
“If it is, then I’m happy to be part of it. Because I do believe that he has paid for his crime, and he’s also good at what he does, and the celebration isn’t undue,” she said of Polanski.
Over 45,000 visitors are expected to attend the seventh installment of the film festival in Switzerland’s biggest city that includes ten world premieres and runs through Oct. 2.
shameless posting hitfix, you just want everyone to debate about the rape and get a debate going. Try to get some real content that isn’t so obvious.
Whats shameful is stupid and hateful people, who dont even know what really happened.The woman was interviewed in 2002 and she said that she was willing to have sex with him.I know is a bit strange but not horrible.She also said that Polanski deserves all this recognition,there.The U.S. made a big deal out of this because he was famous and left the country.I think he has suffered enough all his life.He survived the holocaust and then he got exciled.Mr Polanski is a great artist and no one can denied that.You should get another hobit besides being a hateful imbecil
Manny C. The girl was 13 years of age and therefore a minor(18 was the age of consent in the 70´s) even if she said “yes” as you claim. It would still count as rape of a minor according to the law.(He himself told them he was guily) And the US made a big deal of it because he escaped as a thief in the night afterwards instead of facing the consequences of his actions. Has he suffered all his life? How? When he made more movies living rich and free? Starting a family and living in Switzerland with his loved ones? So what if he survived the holocaust? Shouldn´t he be an equal person as the rest of us when it comes to the law? Should his proffession as a talented film director protect him from the crime of raping a little girl(at the time)? The logical answer should be: NO!
What a ridiculous thing to say. He didn’t rape anyone by definition, he slept with a girl younger than the age of consent which U.S. law calls “statutory rape”. She was willing, just young. Hell the only reason why men don’t admit to being attracted to the occasional sexy little middle school girl is because women will ALWAYS flip a shit and consequently won’t lay us. Generally speaking, my friends and I like anything that’s hot and started developing.
Nick. He did rape according to the definition of the law. Which should be an accurate definition shared by the vast majority of the public. He should face the consequences of his actions, regardless of how long ago it happened. I will not comment so much in your sexual taste in children(by general definition, human beings who have not yet fully matured/developed into etiher a man or woman).
God,,you people are stupid it sets my teeth on edge.He didnt get away with it moron.Your comment is extremely lame but also kinda sad.Are you 13yrs old or just mentally challenged.Read the reply i wrote to the other neurotic freak.
Write a comment…Whats shameful is stupid and hateful people, who dont even know what really happened. Dont you have nothing else better to do than judging a person who has already paid for a crime that happened more than 32yrs ago? (pathetic).The woman was interviewed in 2002 and she said that she was willing to have sex with him.I know is a bit strange but not horrible.She also said that Polanski deserves all this recognition.The U.S. made a big deal out of this because he was famous and left the country.I think he has suffered enough all his life.He survived the holocaust and then he got exciled from the world! thats enough undeserved punishment.Mr Polanski is a great artist and no one can denied that.
Yeah, living in public, in some of the most beautiful places in the world, raising a family and making lots of big budget movies, with every Hollywood star he asked for is a really harsh punishment.
Manny C. Oh? He has payed for this crime? How? Has he served any prisontime in the US?(His housearrest in Switzerland is because of his warrant by the US, not the rape conviction) Time have nothing to do with it and whatever Samantha Geimer said 2002 does not make everything alright, she was a minor and it was therefore illegal + the drug he gave her(alcohol is a drug), end of story. Do not defend a person based of his job, judge a person based of his actions = rape a minor = not cool!
In 2002 the woman was interviewed after receiving “compensation” from Polanski. In her original testimony it cleary states she said no, he then drugged and sodomized her. Stop spreading lies!!!!
So, according to Moron C. and Hollywood, it’s OKAY to commit statutory rape if you’re a good director / artist / pedophile?
Good to know.
Yes, because he’s a repeat offender isn’t he. He’s raped other girls hasn’t he. Oh wait.
He’s only done it once. 34 years ago. To one girl. And he didn’t “rape” her, he merely had sex with her – which was illegal since she wasn’t of legal age. Which counts as sexual abuse, which he pleaded guilty to. That’s it! Why on earth would you call someone a PEDOPHILE just because of that? Do you even know the MEANING of pedophile?
34 FUCKING YEARS AGO! Get over yourself!
He pleaded guilty to statutory rape which has in recent years changed into “Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a minor” by his lawyers and the media in hollywood.. He hasn´t payed yet for his crime he committed and Samantha Geimer has yet to recieve full compensation for the horrifying experience of being raped. 2 other women have come forward and are currently pressing charges against him. Right or wrong, he should face the music and trust the system if he is innocent as he claims…
Nice come back you retard but you misinterpreted what i wrote.I dont think is ok to rape anyone anywhere.But no one really knows what happened.Why was this girl alone with him in the first place? Did he even know she was under age? she got alot of publicity and she accepted money from him sas compensation,,common! only a close minded and hateful person would not see the truth.Is all about money not justice.He would never be extradicted to the U.S. because other countries know this whole mess has been blown out of proportion by the U.S. you people are acting like if hw was Bin Ladin.
Manny C. The girl was alone with him because they had a photoshoot for French Vogue Magazine which Polanski was in charge of at the time, and shouldn´t he know the age of the one model he´s shooting and has a contract with? She wanted compensation(she still have not recieved it all) in the form of money 12 years later(1988) because she felt her life was threatened by Polanski-fans and the overwhelming press/media surrounding the whole thing. However, all this aside, facts that exists, she was 13 years old at the time, having sex with a 13 year old = Rape, therefore Polanski is a rapist, should it matter how old she looked, what she was wearing, the circumstances to why she was alone with him when he clearly admits to having sex with her?
RF1989, do you let the government define EVERYTHING for you or just when it’s convenient? The definition of “rape” is not the same as the government’s definition for “statutory rape”. Therefore having sex with a 13 year old does NOT = rapist, it equals statutory rapist. Rape is unwanted sexual intercourse, and the 13 year old WANTED it. Are you really this stupid?
the Government consists of people elected to their different offices by the people. The people put them in their offices because they think they represent their values and the way the country should be run(government VERY simplified)Therefore I believe the definition of rape is accurate with the public view. Statutory rape is illegal sexual activity between two people when it would otherwise be legal if not for their age(44 and 13..) In original testimony she was afraid and under the influence of alcohol(drug btw) and said No during sex. She has later undermined these staements, AFTER recieving money, therefore the words she spew out today is not very credible(a view the justice system share also). I care for the 13 year girl of the past, not the grown woman in present day.
Who knows how many other girls he has raped in his life time. This makes me hate France even more and now I have a new found hate for the Swiss.
Who the hell cares if He made one so called good movie, he raped a 13 year old, in my book that gets you shot in the head, unless you get
Put in prison and big bubba gets a hold of your asshole
Waah, waah, wahh. Go cry about this somewhere else.
So if I was a so called great artist and you had a 13 year old it would be fine with you that I raped them. Cuz that’s what you are saying
Oh for fuck sake, it happened YEARS ago. Don’t you think if he’d had sex with another minor, we’d know about it? They were on him like a hawk! It happened ONCE! ONLY ONE! I swear, people like you are the reason there’s still so much hate in the world – learn to just let things go! Just let it go!! Jesus!
By the way, that’s “sex” and not “rape.” According to the case report, he never actually “raped” her. As in violently taking advantage of her. He just had simple sex with her. That was it! Yes! It was wrong! Let. It. Go. The woman has already forgiven the man, and if SHE can forgive then GODAMMIT so can we! Right?!
@Michelle Just because it happened years ago we should just move on? Does he have to rape more girls for us(the public) to “make a big deal of it”? Btw, he pleaded guilty on the charge Statutory RAPE” at the time, which in recent years have changed into “Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a minor” in the book of law. His supporters make full use of that term instead.. But this is, I believe, also beyond a simple celeb crime case. The cry for conviction against Polanski is justified, beacuse what does the alternative cry out? If you are rich and famous, then you get away with crimes?? No prisontime for his crime? Shouldn´t we all be equals in front of the law and the justice system? The conseqences of such an “approval” by the US if they cancel their arrest warrant on Polanski, wouldn´t be good, right?
i think Polanski was actually born in Paris so it should be french born polish-french director…….
Oh god, shut up.
and his real name is Liebling not Polanski…
Attention Polanski Apologists:
* Children can not give consent; this *is* rape.
* Consent given under the influence of quaaludes and champagne is questionable even in adults.
* It is good that the victim forgives him, but this is not a civil issue; it is a *crime*, and Polanski is still guilty, and has not paid his “debt to society”.
* Having the forgiveness come *after* a civil suit and a significant payout to the victim undermines its worth significantly in the eyes of many.
I don’t hate Polanski, I hate what he did, and what he has never denied doing. In subsequent interviews, he makes it crystal clear that he does not consider what he did to be wrong.
I won’t watch any of his films until he resolves this or he’s in the ground. Until then, he can enjoy himself in exile, which he clearly does.
Get your facts straigt before you accuse him of rape. The poor mans wife and hid were brutally
Murdered..he was perhaps lost…but he didn’t hurt anyone! Didn’t kill anyone, rob anyone. He had sex with a consulting teen girl who looked mature for her age, MIND YOU. Rape is horrible..but that is if the other perspon isn’t wanting to do it, begging to stop, etc. And that’s not what she did…so its not rape.
Who is contesting the facts? The “fact” is, he had sex with a THIRTEEN YEAR OLD GIRL. Her grand jury testimony makes for a harrowing read ([www.thesmokinggun.com]) and certainly doesn’t make it sound like she wanted to be sodomized by him after he plied her with drugs and alcohol, but the “fact” is, in 1977 this still warranted a charge of statutory rape. He got a sweet deal pleading that down, but the “fact” is, he fled the country before sentencing, and has never, ever proclaimed his innocence, or requested a review of the judge’s behavior or anything else. He has publicly declared time and again that he does not understand what all the fuss is about. “Everybody likes to f-ck young girls!” he told Martin Amis, and that’s a “fact” too.
He’s suffered, yes, and he is a talented filmmaker, sure, whatever, but the “fact” is, he is a criminal, and unlike his apologists, he has never denied it. My opinion is that he is a deplorable, cowardly, detestable scumbag pedophile, but it doesn’t change the facts.
Oh, and by the way, she *did* say no, so apparently your facts could use some checking. Or does no only count when the victim is screaming?
Just thought I’d toss in the fact he was 44 and she was 13 at the time. Consenting (doesnt matter- you’re not legal to make adult decisions until you’re 18) or not, in the eyes of the law, he is guilty. As a grown MAN he should have known better than to rape or ‘have sex’ with a 13 year old girl. Look but don’t touch should’ve been the case- for him then, and now for everyone- both sexes.
To the idiots who are trying to defend him, please find a moral compass of some sort- you’re way off course. Also, you’re MUCH more credible when using proper English and Grammar. I typically stop listening (reading) to comments on either side of the argument when it can’t be deciphered. It makes you look illiterate, unknowledgeable,unbelievable, definately not trustworthy- especially when trying to force an opinion on disagreeing authors of other comments. You know who you are, and who they are by simply reading comments above.
Speaking of- Manny C I believe it is… Just because you say it’s ‘so’, doesnt mean any of us have to take your word for it. See age difference above. It’s disgusting even if it wasn’t against the law. Just because it happened so many years ago, she collected money or said “ok” doesn’t make it right.
Kudos to RF1989, Ugabugkiller, Werewolf guy, and Vandal.
Yea! Hooray for the returning pedophile!!!
One can hope that this criminal “accidentally” winds up in a place under the jurisdiction of the court. Heck, even Gitmo works!
