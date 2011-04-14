Roman Polanski’s ‘Carnage’ gets North American distribution

The North American distribution rights to Roman Polanski’s “Carnage” (formerly “God of Carnage”) have been picked up by Sony Pictures Classics. They are expecting the film to be released at the end of 2011.
The film stars stars Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, Christoph Waltz and John C. Reilly.
Polanski (“The Ghost Writer,” “The Pianist”) co-wrote the script with Yasmina Reza, who wrote the 2009 Tony Award-winning play upon which the film is based.
“Carnage” finds Polanski in familiar dark comedy territory. The film is about bullies, both young and old. One day in a public park, a kid hurts another kid, and the two sets of parents meet to discuss the fight in a friendly manner — only for tensions to run so high that they themselves resort to child-like violence.
“In today”s world of moviemaking, Roman Polanski, his screenwriting partner Yasmina Reza, his cast, his crew, and his producer Said Ben Said represent the best of the best. We are so fortunate and pleased to bring ‘Carnage,’ which promises to be an experience of intense emotion and hilarity, to the American audiences,” states Sony Pictures Classics in a press release.
Winslet can currently be see in the HBO miniseries “Mildred Pierce” and will soon appear in Steven Soderbergh’s “Contagion” with Matt Damon.
Reilly was just seen in “Cedar Rapids,” and will appear as Dr. Steve Brule in “Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie” next year.
Foster will next be seen alongside Mel Gibson in “The Beaver,” which she also directed, while Waltz is co-starring in “Water For Elephants” with Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson.
With classic films like “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Chinatown,” “Repulsion” and others to choose from, what’s your favorite Polanski film?
