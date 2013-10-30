Ron Burgundy is returning to ‘Conan’

10.30.13 4 years ago

Ron Burgundy is returning to “Conan”
Will Ferrell’s “Anchorman” character will promote his new book and his new movie on Nov. 21.

Comedy Central renews “Brickleberry”
The animated comedy will be back for a 13-episode 3rd season.

“The X Factor” falls to its lowest-ever ratings thanks to “The Voice”
Both shows went head to head in the 9 pm hour.

Why “SNL” diversity is a question not just of fairness, but also of art
A diverse cast is an asset in a world where black females are a major part of popular culture.

Ashton Kutcher hired as a product engineer
Lenovo has tapped the “Two and a Half Men” star to help design its tablets.

VH1 announces a 4-part hip-hop documentary: “The Tanning of America”
Part of the Rock Doc franchise, “The Tanning of America: One Nation Under Hip Hop” will air in February.


Meet the stars of TNT’s “Private Lives of Nashville Wives”
Nashville is getting its own “Real Housewives”-type show.

Guy Fieri gets in a fight with his hairdresser
Caught on video!


“Royal Pains” star Paulo Costanzo is headed to “Criminal Minds”
He’ll guest as a Kansas City police detective.

Ex-“Full House” child star is now a go-go dancer
Blake McIver, who played Michelle’s frenemy Derek, has been go-go dancing at gay clubs.

