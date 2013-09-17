Ron Howard says his ‘Dark Tower’ adaptation is still coming – eventually

(CBR)

The first rule of The Dark Tower adaptation: You don”t talk about The Dark Tower adaptation. That”s also the second rule, and the third, on an infinite loop until Roland Deschain breaks the cycle – or until Ron Howard actually decides to get out there and make the thing.

In a recent interview with Empire, Howard confirmed he”s still very much working on his adaptation of Stephen King”s The Dark Tower, conceived as three films and two television miniseries. It”s unknown if that format is still part of Howard”s plans, as the Oscar-winning filmmaker made it clear he won”t be speaking much about the development process.

“We”ve all taken a vow of silence about the progress, the headway, what we think our timetable is, because I don”t think I realized how much media interest there was in the title and how much excitement there was,” he said. “And yet it”s a fascinating, powerful possibility and even Stephen King acknowledges it”s a tricky adaptation.”

Part of that trickiness is the horror element of The Dark Tower. It”s also what appeals most to Howard.

“That edge is what appeals to me, the complexities of those characters is what appeals to all of us,” he said. “And I think Stephen King really respects that … and that”s what we want to try to get to the screen.”

The “too long, didn”t read” version? In Howard”s own words: “The Dark Tower dreams – fever dreams, rather – are still there, but we”re not going to give it a timetable.”