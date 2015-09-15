Ron Swanson meets Don Draper in ‘Parks and Rec’/’Mad Men’ Instagram mash-up

#Parks And Recreation #Mad Men
Senior Television Writer
09.15.15

Just when you think the concept of the Instagram or Tumblr mash-up of two TV shows has run out of steam, someone calling him or herself Don Swanson goes and sets up a “Parks and Recreation”/”Mad Men” Instagram mash-up account. As the description says, “Mad Men screencaps with Parks & Rec quotes. That's about it.”

But what a hilarious “it” it is. Some highlights:

 

A photo posted by Don Swanson (@parksandmadmen) on Sep 15, 2015 at 9:31am PDT

A photo posted by Don Swanson (@parksandmadmen) on Sep 10, 2015 at 4:43am PDT

#parksandmadmen #parksandrec #parksandrecreation #bettydraper #aprilludgate #janetsnakehole

A photo posted by Don Swanson (@parksandmadmen) on Sep 6, 2015 at 6:09am PDT

#Parksandmadmen #parksandrec #parksandrecreation #madmen #parksandrecquotes #bertcooper #christraeger #roblowe #pawnee

A photo posted by Don Swanson (@parksandmadmen) on Sep 15, 2015 at 12:03pm PDT

A photo posted by Don Swanson (@parksandmadmen) on Sep 9, 2015 at 9:42am PDT

A photo posted by Don Swanson (@parksandmadmen) on Sep 4, 2015 at 12:52pm PDT

And, of course:

 

A photo posted by Don Swanson (@parksandmadmen) on Sep 4, 2015 at 2:13pm PDT

TOPICS#Parks And Recreation#Mad Men
TAGSDon SwansonMad MenPARKS AND RECREATION

