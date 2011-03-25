‘Rookie Blue’ return, reality shows galore highlight ABC summer

ABC has announced a summer 2011 schedule highlighted by nine new or returning reality/unscripted shows, plus the return of last summer’s fairly successful Canadian police drama “Rookie Blue.”
The network had previously revealed that “The Bachelorette,” featuring Ashley Hebert, would premiere on May 23 and that “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” would join it on Mondays starting on May 30.
Friday’s release includes season or series premieres for a variety of game shows and unscripted offerings including “Wipeout” (June 16/June 21), “101 Ways to Leave a Game Show” (June 16), “Expedition: Impossible” (June 21), “The Hot Zone” (June 21), “Take the Money and Run” (July 28), “Bachelor Pad” (Aug. 8) and “America’s Karaoke Challenge” (Aug. 8). 
Many of those premieres could be impacted by an extended NBA Finals series.
If you happen to like scripts — And who doesn’t? — Missy Peregrym, Gregory Smith and the rest of the “Rookie Blue” gang return on Thursday, June 16 in the 10 p.m. hour after airing at 9 p.m. on Thursdays last summer.
Here’s a quick rehash of the summer (post-May) premieres:
Thursday, June 16:
8:00-9:00 p.m. “Wipeout” (sneak-peek episode)*
9:00-10:00 p.m. “101 Ways to Leave a Game Show” (series premiere)*
10:00-11:00 p.m. “Rookie Blue” (second season premiere)*
*If there is a Game 7 of the NBA Finals, these programs will move to Thursday, June 23
Tuesday, June 21:
8:00-9:00 p.m. “Wipeout” (regular time premiere)
9:00-10:00 p.m. “Expedition Impossible” (series premiere)
10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Hot Zone” (series premiere)
Thursday, July 28:
9:00-10:00 p.m. “Take the Money and Run” (series premiere)**
**If there is a Game 7 of the NBA Finals, “Take the Money and Run” will premiere Thursday, August 4
Monday, August 8
8:00-10:00 p.m. “Bachelor Pad” (second season premiere)
10:00-11:00 p.m. “America”s Karaoke Challenge” (series premiere)

