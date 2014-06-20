Rosario Dawson going from ‘Sin City’ to Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’

06.20.14
(CBR) Rosario Dawson has joined the cast of Netflix's “Daredevil” series, as announced Friday on Marvel.com.

Dawson's exact role on the series was not specified, but described as “a dedicated young woman whose quest to heal the wounds of Hell”s Kitchen brings Matt Murdock unexpectedly crashing into her life, while her own journey forever alters the course of his battle against the injustices of this broken city.”

“Rosario Dawson is one the most charismatic, talented and powerful actresses in Hollywood, so she was always at the top of our list for 'Marvel's Daredevil,'” Jeph Loeb, head of Marvel Television, said in a statement. “Her role in the series is absolutely critical to Matt Murdock's journey to become the hero we know as Daredevil.”

Since her film debut in 1995's controversial “Kids,” Dawson has worked in a variety of genres in her acting career, with appearances ranging from “Men in Black II” to “25th Hour” to “Alexander” to “Rent,” and a recent co-starring role as Dolores Huerta in this year's “Cesar Chavez” biopic.

She has extensive history in comic book adaptations, as Gail in both 2005's original “Sin City” film and this summer's sequel, “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For;” plus voicing Artermis in 2009's direct-to-home video “Wonder Woman” animated film, and playing Valerie in the 2001 “Josie and the Pussycats” movie. Dawson also co-created the comic book series “O.C.T.: Occult Crimes Taskforce,” published by Image Comics in 2006.

Dawson is the third announced “Daredevil” cast member, joining Charlie Cox, playing the title role of Daredevil/Matt Murdock; and Vincent D'Onofrio, cast as villainous crime boss Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Genre TV veteran Steven S. DeKnight will serve as series showrunner, with Drew Goddard (originally announced for that position) writing the first two episodes.

“Daredevil” is expected to begin production this summer in New York City, and debut on Netflix in 2015. It's the first of five Marvel series planned for the streaming service, along with “Jessica Jones,” “Iron Fist,” “Luke Cage” and “The Defenders.”

