‘Rosemary’s Baby’ trailer: There’s something fishy about Zoe Saldana’s ultrasound

04.14.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Dear Doctors Everywhere: Saying “There are some things in this ultrasound that I've never seen before” is probably not a great idea when the mother is in the room with you.

On that note, the first official trailer for NBC's two-part, four-hour “Rosemary's Baby” miniseries has hit the web, and in it we see poor Rosemary Woodhouse's (Zoe Saldana) obstetrician exhibit possibly the worst bedside manner in all of history while her husband (“Suits” star Patrick J. Adams) runs around making deals with Devil-worshipping witches behind her back. Okay, so things could definitely be better.

Check out all the creepy freaked-out goodness in the promo below, then let us know whether you'll be watching in the comments.

“Rosemary's Baby” Part 1 premieres Sunday, May 11 on NBC.

