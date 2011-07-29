Rosie O’Donnell announces new show on OWN won’t ‘look for controversy’

Despite rumors of conflict between mega media moguls Oprah Winfrey and Rosie O’Donnell, all was well as the pair appeared to promote O’Donnell’s new OWN show, “Rosie,” during a panel at the TCA Cable Press tour. ” Saying she “couldn’t be prouder” to have O’Donnell as part of the OWN family, Winfrey ceded the floor to O’Donnell, who was equally gushy about her new boss.

Describing why she wanted to do a show on OWN, O’Donnell mentioned that she’d aggressively pursued OWN, not the other way around as she almost signed a deal with one of the big four networks. “I kept calling my agent going, ‘Can you call the OWN people? Could you tell them I would like to go back but I would like to go back for OWN?’ You know how agents really care about what you want to do, not about the finances.” When Winfrey and O’Donnell finally met and discussed a deal, O’Donnell recalls that the Queen of All Media wondered why she’d come to a fledgling network instead of a major one. “I was, like, ‘Because it’s you, and you may not get you,’ but I’m 50, and half my life I’ve gotten her, and it’s a huge, huge, you know, stamp of approval that’s beyond sort of anyone’s dream. It feels almost like being knighted.”

But O’Donnell wasn’t just interested in a Winfrey love fest — she had a few barbs for the networks as well. “It was also right at the time when NBC had thrown Conan under the bus, so my desire to attach to a major corporation that had just taken 15 years of service and treated it as if it was nothing was also a huge factor in me not signing, and I kept saying, as I put my pen to the paper, ‘Could you please call the Oprah people again?'”