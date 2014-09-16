Rosie O”Donnell helps “The View” deliver its best season premiere ratings in 8 years

Monday”s show was the 2nd-largest season premiere in show history, and its best since Rosie first joined “The View” in 2006.

NFL reportedly asked Rihanna to pay to play Super Bowl halftime – does the offer still stand after her F-word tweet?

According to TMZ, Rihanna was ticked off at the NFL and CBS to learn she was associated with CBS” “Thursday Night Football” – and scapegoated when they pulled her song. (CBS acutally paid to license Jay-Z”s song featuring Rihanna). Now that she has a beef with CBS and the NFL, is there any chance of her paying to play Super Bowl halftime?

Study: Fewer women are working in primetime TV

As Deadline notes, a study found that “women comprised 27% of all people working as creators, directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors, and directors of photography – a decrease of 3.5% from the previous season.”

TBS gets Bryan Cranston to perform a “1-Man MLB Postsason Show”

Watch the “Breaking Bad” alum”s next role, a six-minute video for Major League Baseball.

Discovery sets a date for Nik Wallenda”s untethered tighrope walk across Chicago's skyline

The follow-up to his Grand Canyon walk will take place on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Bill Maher reveals he”s a Jesus-loving Bible-thumper – in a Funny or Die video

“There was a white light,” Maher says.

Joan Rivers” rep: Her “last recording” is a fraud

“Joan never made any such tape,” the rep tells Fox News of the recording, which Fox News” sibling New York Post wrote a story about yesterday.

Cheryl Burke will likely leave “Dancing with the Stars” after this season

“As of now, this is probably going to be my last season,” she tells “GMA.” “I started when I was 20. I”m 30. I feel like I just want to try new things and just see what”s out there.”

“Project Runway: All Stars” reveals its Season 4 cast

They include the past two “Project Runway” winners.

USA delays “Dig”

The action adventure event series will air in 2015, rather than this fall, after it was forced to move from its filiming location in Jerusalem due to the conflict in Gaza.

Mindy Kaling: “I stopped eating” when I dated B.J. Novak in real life

“I was so sad, not angry, sad,” she tells Howard Stern of their relationship, which happened off-screen before it happened on-screen.. “That was the hottest I ever looked because I stopped eating. When I get depressed, I stop eating. I was so miserable and so beautiful.”

Coming soon: “Duck Dynasty”-brand peanuts

Smithfield Foods Inc.”s new peanut line includes “Hard Quack” peant brittle.

“Big Bang” actor Kevin Sussman sells “Wife of Crime” comedy to CBS

Sussman is writing the comedy about a straight-laced guy who marries into a mob family.

Ricky Gervais will end “Derek” with a special

“I've been working on a ‘Derek' special actually,” Gervais wrote on his blog. “I did toy with a third series, particularly after the Emmy nod, but I decided to stick to my usual formula of two series and a special.”

Happy 30th birthday, Ali Fedotowsky!

The “Bachelorette”-turned-E! News personality says: “My life completely changed when I made the decision to go on a nutty reality show.”

Ellen tackles the “American Ninja Warrior” obstacle course

Ellen DeGeneres proved to be a force to be reckoned with.

A new “Game of Thrones” theory has emerged

This one involves Tyrion Lannister.

Watch the trailer for MTV”s possibly incestuous “Happyland”

The latest teen dramedy is set in a theme park.

“The Comeback”s” Valerie Cherish unleashes her Al Pacino impression

“Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in again.”

“Revenge” unveils its full Season 4 trailer

“What goes around comes around.”

Rapper Common loses his father

The “Hell on Wheels” star”s father, Lonnie Lynn, died Friday at age 71.