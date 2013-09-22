Round-Up: The 25 funniest tweets from the 2013 Emmys

#Natasha Leggero #Twitter
09.23.13 5 years ago

Did you live-tweet the Emmys? Billy Eichner did and he was on fire, while Sandra Bernhard was very nearly coherent! Also, Mindy Kaling hot sexual about Vince Gilligan. Here they are, the 25 best tweets that went out during the show:

25:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

24:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

23:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

22:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

21:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

20:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

19:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

18:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

17:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

16:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

15:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

14:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

13:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

12:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

11:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

10:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

9:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

8:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

7:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

6:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

5:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

4:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

3:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

2:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

1:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Natasha Leggero#Twitter
TAGSBilly EichnerEmmys 2013Gary JanettiJackie CollinsMIKE BIRBIGLIAMINDY KALINGnatasha leggeroRONAN FARROWsandra bernhardTweetsTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP