Round-Up: The 25 funniest tweets from the 2013 Emmys

Did you live-tweet the Emmys? Billy Eichner did and he was on fire, while Sandra Bernhard was very nearly coherent! Also, Mindy Kaling hot sexual about Vince Gilligan. Here they are, the 25 best tweets that went out during the show:

25:

the Emmy death toll just surpassed Pol Pot #Emmys – Matt Oswalt (@Puddinstrip) September 23, 2013

24:

The Kardashians were robbed. #Emmys – Natasha Leggero (@natashaleggero) September 23, 2013

23:

Vince Gilligan: “I did not see this coming!” By which I assume he means the fact that the Emmys would ever end. – Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 23, 2013

22:

Not sure why I needed a 3 hour award show/death roll call to see Breaking Bad is best show on TV when I could’ve just watched Breaking Bad. – Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) September 23, 2013

21:

You can totally tell Michael Douglas was just performing cunnilingus on someone seconds ago. #Emmys – Dave Hill (@mrdavehill) September 23, 2013

20:

Somewhere in an #Emmys bathroom, Blake Lively is doing a line off Claire Danes’ clavicle. – ME! (@jonathan_bender) September 23, 2013

19:

“You all knew James the actor, I knew him by a different name: Jim.” – Edie Falco #Emmys – Rory Patrick (@RorynotRoy) September 23, 2013

18:

“Should we do a tribute to the ’60s?” “Yeah probably. I mean why not.” “Yeah that’s what I was thinking.” “Great. Lunch?” “Chipotle?” “Yes.” – Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 23, 2013

17:

#lesmoonves looks good in a guard uniform something to consider – Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) September 23, 2013

16:

Diahann Carroll is thrilled that Claire Danes feels WHOLE. – billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 23, 2013

15:

You just know Vince Gilligan is good in bed – Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 23, 2013

14:

I like when Saturday Night Live gets nominated because then I get my saxophone fix. #Emmys – Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) September 23, 2013

13:

Breaking Bad wins the Emmy Award for best drama/show I wish I’d watched instead of the Emmys. – Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 23, 2013

12:

I wish every audience member was drunk and had a microphone. #Emmys #WaitingForBreakingBadToStart – Doug Benson (@DougBenson) September 23, 2013

11:

were those Emmys on purpose? – Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) September 23, 2013

10:

And the Emmy for best comedy series goes to… MINSTREL FAMILY! – Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) September 23, 2013

9:

Tip: mute the memorial montage so you don’t get depressed about the death applause inequity #Emmys – Alie Ward (@alieward) September 23, 2013

8:

Hey, Jeff Daniels, I hope you brought enough gum for everyone. #Emmys – Alec Sulkin (@thesulk) September 23, 2013

7:

Is this the emmys or the Michael Patrick. Harris show?? – Jackie Collins (@jackiejcollins) September 23, 2013

6:

Not sure what confused me more tonight: those Audi commercials or how Shemar Moore happened. #Emmys – albertina rizzo (@albz) September 23, 2013

5:

My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare (The Emmys) is over. – Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) September 23, 2013

4:

“Breaking Bad” just won the Emmy. It’s such a validation for meth dealers everywhere. – Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) September 23, 2013

3:

Accepting the Emmy on behalf of the team is someone nope it’s Sofia Vergara’s cleavage. – Alison Forns (@alisonforns) September 23, 2013

2:

Steve Carrell doesn’t have an Emmy but you know who does? DEREK HOUGH. – billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 23, 2013

1:

My balls bigger than wrecking balls #emmys – The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 23, 2013

