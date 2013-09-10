Round-Up: Comedians on Twitter put the new iPhone in its place

09.10.13 5 years ago

It’s a big day for the American consumer: two new iPhones were ceremoniously revealed this morning by Apple CEO Tim Cook. There’s the iPhone 5S, which comes in a shiny gold color and has the ability to detect its owner’s fingerprint oh my god the future, and the cheaper and more brightly colored iPhone 5C which will retail for just $99.

The best part of this big reveal? It gave comedians on Twitter something new to mock. Here’s a round-up of all the best Apple-themed tweets:

