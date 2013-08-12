Round-Up: Comedians tweet about watching ‘Breaking Bad’

Let’s talk about people talking about the “Breaking Bad” premiere. Funny people, specifically. Here’s a round-up of comedian tweets written before, during, and after the long-anticipated first episode of the final season:

“KIDS GO TO BED GO TO BED JUST FUCKING GO TO BED ALREADY GO. TO. BED.” – parents, tonight #BreakingBad – Sarah Thyre (@SarahThyre) August 12, 2013

The best part of having a party on #BreakingBad premiere night is knowing everyone will have cleared out by 8:15. – John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 12, 2013

Had exact same stand off in garage that WW & Hank had with my neighbor over leaving trash cans out on non trash days. #BreakingBad – Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) August 12, 2013

Do you guys know if Trader Joe”s stays open during Breaking Bad, or do they just understand that white people are busy? – Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) August 12, 2013

Day 1 of not seeing the new Breaking Bad yet. I feel like one of those Japanese soldiers hiding out in a cave years after WW2 ended. – Bryan Donaldson (@TheNardvark) August 12, 2013

“Somebody gets punched.” – spoiler for both Breaking Bad & The Newsroom – Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2013

If you didn’t see breaking bad tonight, tomorrow you better take your spoilers like a man – Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 12, 2013

I love how this season in the credits of Breaking Bad they’re highlighting different elements of the periodic table in the actors’ names. – Joshua Malina (@JoshMalina) August 12, 2013

Can’t get over how tense that last scene in Breaking Bad was tonight. It was like, are they going to kiss or not?? – Grant Pardee (@grantpa) August 12, 2013

Loving all the realistic car wash economics in this episode of Breaking Bad – lauren mcguire (@imlaurenmcguire) August 12, 2013

I think the worst punishment for Walter White is making him watch Breaking Bad up until now and never let him see what happens next. – OFFICIAL WWE PILOT (@pilotbacon) August 12, 2013

“If you want to see scenes from the next ‘Breaking Bad’, watch all of ‘Low Winter Sun’, then a DVD set of ‘Rubicon’, and we’ll consider it.” – Tim Carvell (@timcarvell) August 12, 2013

Just watched Breaking Bad and read a magazine article about a serial killer. I’ll be getting to sleep never. – Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) August 12, 2013

