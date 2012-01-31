Round-up: Madge’s vote for Malick

I have a special place in my heart for Academy members who spill the beans on who they’re voting for — who isn’t curious to know what their favorite director or actor’s ballot looks like? Every year, there are always a few voters who anonymously share their choices with certain outlets, but since when has anonymity ever suited Madonna? Yep, the auteur, actress and sometime singer is an Academy member, and her Best Picture vote is going to “The Tree of Life” — a noble choice, though I’m disappointed she’s not even trying a write-in for “W.E.” Where’s her fighting spirit? This proves why we shouldn’t be so quick to pass judgement on who is admitted to the Academy: for all we know, the Madonnas and Beyoncés and Brands are voting more adventurously than the establishment. [24 Frames]

Speaking of Madonna, historian Alex von Tunzelmann is on punishing form in her dissection of “W.E.” and its misguided politics. [The Guardian]

A lovely piece by Nathaniel Rogers on why Viola Davis is winning the Best Actress Oscar, and why that’s a very good thing. [The Film Experience]

As “The Artist” cruises to a Best Picture win, Owen Gleiberman fears the Academy has removed the audience from the equation. Fine by me. [EW]

The superb “Snowtown” won six awards at the Australian Oscars, including Best Director, Screenplay, Actor, Supporting Actress, Editing… but lost Best Film? Uh, okay. [Screen Daily]

Jennifer Lopez — wasn’t she an actress once? — is the latest name added to the list of Oscar presenters. She should totally present Best Original Song. I don’t think that’s been done before. [The Race]

You didn’t think this year’s Oscar ceremony was going to pass on the opportunity to do an Uggie skit, did you? Hey, is Debbie Allen busy? [Vulture]

Unsettled by the mo-cap in “The Adventures of Tintin,” Uncas Blythe likens his disorientation to that of 19th-century audiences seeing a film for the first time. [Mubi]

Bill Wyman — not, I presume, the ex-bassist of The Stones — takes on Steven Spielberg’s filmography, exasperated by the director’s “thin” worldview and lack of humor. [Slate]

Finally, if you think we’re getting a lot of Jean Dujardin, Catherine Bray reports all-out media saturation in Paris. Hey, wanna see him without pants? [Twitter]