Round-up: Paying tribute to Damien Bona

#Kristen Wiig #Judd Apatow
02.02.12 7 years ago 6 Comments

It’s a regrettable sign of awards-season distractedness that I didn’t learn until yesterday that Damien Bona, patron saint of Oscar geeks, passed away last week. If his name isn’t familiar to you, his book “Inside Oscar” — co-authored with Mason Wiley — should be: the most comprehensive and entertaining history of the Academy Awards yet written, it’s an essential tome to which the entire curious sport of awards analysis owes its existence. As a kid, I checked out the local library’s copy so many times they practically kept it aside for me. Upon eventually discovering a copy in a secondhand bookshop (ah, pre-internet life!), I wore it down until the spine cracked; Scotch-taped back into place, it still sits on my shelf. Sasha Stone knew Bona, and her heartfelt farewell, with input from Mark Harris and Susan Wloszczyna, is a lovely read. [Awards Daily]

Christy Grosz observes an air of melancholy as the Academy mails out paper ballots — for the last time ever. [Variety]

Nathaniel Rogers’ annual Oscar Symposium is always a fun read: this year’s ace panel includes Nick Davis and (again) Mark Harris. [The Film Experience]

Bernhard Schlink, original author of “The Reader,” is suing The Weinstein Company, claiming he’s got nothing out of the Oscar-winning film. That makes two of us. [The Guardian

WGA nominee Kristen Wiig will present Judd Apatow with the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence at the Guild’s East Coast awards ceremony. [The Odds]

“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” director Tomas Alfredson and Oscar-nominated writer Peter Straughan on the contemporary relevance of John le Carré’s novel. [The Telegraph

Steven Zeitchik checks in on the progress of the film adaptation of “August: Osage County,” still going ahead with Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts. [LA Times]

With the Kodak Theater, home to the Oscars, up for renaming after sponsorship withdrawal, Mark Lisanti has a few suggestions. [Grantland]

Assorted associates of “The Tree of Life” — minus camera-shy Terrence Malick — celebrate cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki’s work on the film. [Thompson on Hollywood]

Finally, some innocuously raunchy posters for Jean Dujardin’s new film are getting a few Frenchmen hot under the collar. Will it affect his Oscar chances? Uh, no. [The Telegraph]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kristen Wiig#Judd Apatow
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSAUGUST OSAGE COUNTYBernhard SchlinkDamien BonaEMMANUEL LUBEZKIIn ContentionJEAN DUJARDINJUDD APATOWKristen WiigPeter StraughanTHE READERThe Tree Of LifeTHE WEINSTEIN COMPANYTINKER TAILOR SOLDIER SPYTOMAS ALFREDSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP