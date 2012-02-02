Round-up: Paying tribute to Damien Bona

It’s a regrettable sign of awards-season distractedness that I didn’t learn until yesterday that Damien Bona, patron saint of Oscar geeks, passed away last week. If his name isn’t familiar to you, his book “Inside Oscar” — co-authored with Mason Wiley — should be: the most comprehensive and entertaining history of the Academy Awards yet written, it’s an essential tome to which the entire curious sport of awards analysis owes its existence. As a kid, I checked out the local library’s copy so many times they practically kept it aside for me. Upon eventually discovering a copy in a secondhand bookshop (ah, pre-internet life!), I wore it down until the spine cracked; Scotch-taped back into place, it still sits on my shelf. Sasha Stone knew Bona, and her heartfelt farewell, with input from Mark Harris and Susan Wloszczyna, is a lovely read. [Awards Daily]
Christy Grosz observes an air of melancholy as the Academy mails out paper ballots — for the last time ever. [Variety]
Nathaniel Rogers’ annual Oscar Symposium is always a fun read: this year’s ace panel includes Nick Davis and (again) Mark Harris. [The Film Experience]
Bernhard Schlink, original author of “The Reader,” is suing The Weinstein Company, claiming he’s got nothing out of the Oscar-winning film. That makes two of us. [The Guardian]
WGA nominee Kristen Wiig will present Judd Apatow with the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence at the Guild’s East Coast awards ceremony. [The Odds]
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” director Tomas Alfredson and Oscar-nominated writer Peter Straughan on the contemporary relevance of John le Carré’s novel. [The Telegraph]
Steven Zeitchik checks in on the progress of the film adaptation of “August: Osage County,” still going ahead with Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts. [LA Times]
With the Kodak Theater, home to the Oscars, up for renaming after sponsorship withdrawal, Mark Lisanti has a few suggestions. [Grantland]
Assorted associates of “The Tree of Life” — minus camera-shy Terrence Malick — celebrate cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki’s work on the film. [Thompson on Hollywood]
Finally, some innocuously raunchy posters for Jean Dujardin’s new film are getting a few Frenchmen hot under the collar. Will it affect his Oscar chances? Uh, no. [The Telegraph]
“… claiming he’s got nothing out of the Oscar-nominated film. That makes two of us.”
Three.
Four.
Isn’t it an Oscar winning film, because of Kate Winslet’s Best Actress win? Or did you mean Best Picture?
Sorry, don’t know what happened there.
Wishful thinking.
If anyone in NYC wants to see Tinker and meet Oldman (for free). RSVP here.
