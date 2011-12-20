Round-up: So ‘Incredibly Close,’ and yet so far?

I find myself a little mystified by Stephen Daldry’s “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” and not just because I haven’t seen it yet. Usually, at this late point in the season, we have some idea if previously mooted Oscar bait is in the mix or dead on arrival, if it’s closer to “The Artist” or, say, “The Lovely Bones.” But with this one, the signals are still all over the place. Reviews are predictably divided, but so are the precursors: the BFCA, always sniffing for potential Oscar hopefuls, placed some stock in it, but SAG and the Globes didn’t bite. Michael Cieply investigates the film’s curious campaign strategy, revealing that the HFPA was “deeply split” on the film. [New York Times]
I keep feeling like EL&IC will pop up in quite a few areas on Oscar nom morning.
I find quite strange this story that half of the HFPA loved and half hated. If it was this way, with half loving it, it would be in. Still I see it getting a surprise BP nomination on Oscar mornings as well as a couple of ohters (score, Von Sydow… it would be really bad to see one of the best actors of all time being left off in favor of Jonah Hill or Armie Hammer). I think people who loved it will rank it 1 or 2. Just like War Horse, which is also a divisive film. But the truth is that Scott Rudin will have to work very hard to make that happen.
And I also think In Contention’s predictions in Acting, Picture are Directing are perfect. I just don’t know about Redrave. Coriolanus is so under radar.
It would be nice to see EL&IC do something. But there were many troubles making this film. They cut way too many corners. It may be Warner Bros wasn’t willing to finance this project the way it needed to be financed. This must translates on the screen.
If the film doesn’t end up fresh on RT (it’s at 58% right now) I can almost guarantee it wont get a Picture nomination. I can’t think of one film in recent memory that garnered a nom while receiving mostly negative reviews.
Even The Reader ended up over 60%
I have no idea how it’s going to be received by audiences, but it’s been two weeks, and I am still thinking about Thomas Horn’s performance. His Oskar can undoubtedly be very divisive and off-putting, but there were certain moments where his portrayal of a child trying to deal with mental illness was incredibly powerful. His scenes with Von Sydow and Wright were especially moving. I wouldn’t place the film in Best Picture, Director or Screenplay, and I don’t think Horn is at the level of most of the top contenders for Lead Actor but, as a whole, it’s not without its merits, Desplat’s score being one of them.