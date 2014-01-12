Round-Up: The best tweets from the 2014 Golden Globes

You guys, they’ve over! And we did it! We collectively managed to make fun of every single moment of the 2014 Golden Globes. Boy, I’m proud of us. From zingers from comedians to a diss from Mia Farrow aimed at Woody Allen, here’s a round-up of some of the funniest tweets of the evening.

12 Years A Slave….to Fashion!!! Let the Globes begin!!! – billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 12, 2014

“And Groban has gone Ninja to the Globes again! So impressive. Every year we try to spot him. So stealth! Loving this tradition from him.” – josh groban (@joshgroban) January 12, 2014

Jacqueline Bisset probably shouldn’t have taken mushrooms for the first time tonight. #goldenglobes – Owen Benjamin (@OwenBenjamin) January 13, 2014

If the music starts to play you off, you should have to sing the rest of your speech. – Sarah Thyre (@SarahThyre) January 13, 2014

You recognize Laura Dern from the stage version of Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” video. – Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) January 13, 2014

Miss Golden Globes seems super forward thinking #GoldenGlobes – Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) January 13, 2014

“Now this is a house of lies.” –Don Cheadle as Andy Samberg wins. #GoldenGlobes – Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 13, 2014

Should’ve cut to Melissa McCarthy when Douglas thanked Damon you would have been camera man of the fucking year #GoldenGlobes – shelby fero (@shelbyfero) January 13, 2014

The only thing braver than giving a speech at an awards show is playing a gay role if you are not gay. – billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 13, 2014

Woody Allen’s wife and children must be so proud. Sorry wife/children. I don’t know how to phrase it. #GoldenGIobes – Betty F*ckin’ White (@BettyFckinWhite) January 13, 2014

Time to grab some icecream & switch over to #GIRLS – mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 13, 2014

Um can someone hook me up with Rob Lowe’s dermatologist? – Lizzie O’Leary (@lizzieohreally) January 13, 2014

My new ringtone is Liam Neeson saying “Gravity.” – Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 13, 2014

Leo could’ve started talking about endangered elephants and they wouldn’t play him off #GoldenGlobes – Matt Oswalt (@Puddinstrip) January 13, 2014

Martin Scorsese has been the exact same age my whole life – lisa goodwin (@LisaGoodwin1) January 13, 2014

Fun Fact: after the #GoldenGlobes Martin Scorsese will get into his little house & let all the balloons take him on the trip of a lifetime. – Gabe Delahaye (@gabedelahaye) January 13, 2014

Drew Barrymore you look like radish #GoldenGlobes – The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 13, 2014 Thanks to Diane Keaton for bringing the awkwardness level to “the staff at Applebee”s is singing me Happy Birthday”. #GoldenGlobes – Damien Fahey (@DamienFahey) January 13, 2014 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Not sure Reese Witherspoon would have been my choice to intro 12 Years A Slave. #GoldenGlobes – Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) January 13, 2014

Leonardo DiCaprio should win every award for his many years simultaneously being “sexy child actor/weird creepy old man.” – Nick Stadler (@Nickadoo) January 13, 2014

I like how they cut those speeches short as if any of us have something better to do. #GoldenGlobes – Josh Hara (@yoyoha) January 13, 2014

As the night comes to a close, allow me to quote Steve McQueen and say “Thank you, Brad Pitt.” Thank you for everything. #goldenglobes – shelby fero (@shelbyfero) January 13, 2014

