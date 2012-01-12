Round-up: ‘Descendants’ doesn’t want to lose on a technicality

When it comes to the Best Picture race, it’s fair to say that below-the-line support from the crafts branches can be a bit of a deal-breaker: you have to go all the way back to “Ordinary People” in 1980 to find a film that won the top prize after receiving no technical nominations whatsoever. Fox Searchlight is aware of that, as well as the fact that nobody’s really singing the praises of “The Descendants” in any technical capacity. Their plan of action: a featurette focusing specifically on the film’s cinematography and editing, exclusively debuted on Scott Feinberg’s site. (The score — thankfully, if you ask me — is ineligible.) It’s a clever attempt to cover a blind spot, but they’ll likely have a tough time convincing branch voters in either category. [THR]
Emma Stone, Johnny Depp and “Harry Potter” were the big winners at the People’s Choice Awards, but the real news, I’m sure you’ll agree, is that R.Pattz got a buzzcut. [MTV]
You read Mark Harris’s Oscar column every week, don’t you? If not, why not? Here here is on the “known unknowns” in the wake of some surprising Guild trends. [Grantland]
Steven Spielberg talks to Tom Huddleston about “War Horse,” his 2013 project “Robocalypse” and paying his kids to watch black-and-white films. [Time Out]
Peter Bradshaw says what needs to be said about Prime Minister David Cameron’s plans for the UK film industry: basically, back the hell off. [The Guardian]
“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” director Stephen Daldry tries not to think about awards. Which, this year, is just as well. [Variety]
Nathaniel Rogers celebrates the 102nd birthday Luise Rainer with a countdown of the oldest living Oscar nominees. Proud to say I met #2 only a few weeks ago. [The Film Experience]
Between some other off-consensus predictions, Nick Davis puts forth a compelling case for Kristen Wiig nabbing a surprise Best Actress nod. [Nick’s Flick Picks]
This was posted last month, but seems appropriate now: a profile of yesterday’s deserving surprise ASC nominee, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” DP Hoyte van Hoytema. [Below the Line]
Isn’t IMAX 70mm?
it’s 70mm run sideways. [www.hdfever.fr]
I think there’s some confusion — pta is using 65mm, not IMAX. like what nolan did in inception.
Ya I think it was reported in the summer that it was 65 mm but not IMAX. If I’m not mistaken he’s wrapped The Master
Yeah, The Master wrapped a long time ago. It was shot on 65mm.
So unless I am missing something on the technical side, it wasn’t shot on IMAX.
Apologies, guys — link to misleading story removed. Careless of me.
I think it’s still a very significant story that’s it’s shot on 65mm. Yes, Nolan and others have used it for some shots in recent films, but a full film has not been shot on 65mm since Branagh’s Hamlet in 1996.
“Between popping in a Bridesmaids screener or a Kevin screener, what would Ernest Borgnine do?” Brilliant line. The bit about nominating Close without even seeing the film worries me, because it rings true. There is such a narrative attached to her that the film or performance itself seems to be an afterthought. Has anyone who has seen Albert Nobbs been able to talk about it without plugging their nose? Ugh.
I could definitely live with his predictions, except that I am still waiting for people to come to their senses and nominate Patton Oswalt, so all this Jonah Hill nonsense can be over and done with. If you want to nominate a comic performer for a dramatic, against-type performance, there is more than one option on the table. If anyone in the Apatow group should be talked about, it should be Seth Rogen in 50/50.
Close’s performance is fine. There’s nothing particularly wrong with it (it’s the character that is bothering people, I think), but it’s not particularly special either. It’s just a good, solid performance. In the end though, it’s actually probably better than Streep’s mimic performance, or Davis’ fine, but nothing special performance. She’s not nearly as good as her other competition (Swinton, Mara, Theron and Williams) though.
As for the claim of McTeer being better, I don’t really think she is. The character is more likable, but it’s just another solid performance in a rather dull and uninteresting film.
I loved Moneyball, but I agree that there are actors more deserving of a nomination than Jonah Hill.
Harris’s pun “process of elimination” in regards to “Bridesmaids” may be the best pun I’ve ever read.
For those who are interested, here is the Moonrise Kingdom trailer:
[trailers.apple.com]
Can’t. Fucking. Wait.
Thanks for pointing that out. Looks great.
Anyone know if there will be a live stream somewhere for the Critic’s Choice Awards tonight?