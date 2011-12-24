Round-up: ‘Tis the season to be… snarky?

One more sleep until Christmas, a day when the usual social restrictions on kitsch, sentimentality and sugar of all forms are lifted, as we all revel in shiny objects, soft lighting and Frank Capra movies. Not coincidentally, it’s also the day Steven Spielberg’s unabashedly saccharine “War Horse” is opening — but many displeased critics aren’t affording it the customary seasonal leeway, taking the film to task for its chocolate-box styling and blatant emotional manipulation. But is it the film that’s too cynical, or the critics? Taking into account other schmaltzy recent releases, including “We Bought a Zoo” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” Sasha Stone ponders the challenges of selling sentimentality in the 21st century. [Awards Daily]
The Artist will win Best Picture. But the only film that could possibly cause an upset is The Descendants. Nothing else has a chance.
The response to War Horse has been strange. The TOP CRITICS are digging it (87% on Rotten Tomatoes). It’s getting raves from people I never thought it would get raves from (i.e., A.O. Scott), but it’s getting tepid reaction from people/critics who I thought would fawn over it. It’s almost as if the movie was so destined to be manipulative/sentimental (hence, a negative review), that even some cynics prepped themselves to hate it and wound up loving it.
Yeah, that discrepancy is quite big. Doesn’t matter since we’ll see for ourselves anyway.
I do think this day and age of everyone being rude, sarcastic and wannabe cool that anything that is emotional is criticized for it. If something works out for the protagonist they’ll scream “happy ending.” Bleak cynicism is synonymous with profundity to them.
“bleak cynicism is synonomous with profundity to them”. Though that’s not always the case, I do agree. And I think it’s a shame.
God bless you Rashad and JJ1!At last two opinions i can get on board with.I agree with you 100 %!
“Sasha Stone ponders the challenges of selling sentimentality in the 21st century.”
Not really, it’s just another AwardsDaily article bitching and moaning about War Horse. It’s become as much of an annual Christmas tradition as Love Actually, the old “Sasha Stone Switch-a-roo!”
2009 – Avatar was praised at AwardsDaily until it overshadowed (albeit briefly) The Hurt Locker.
2010 – The King’s Speech was praised at AwardsDaily until it jumped ahead of The Social Network.
2011 – The Artist and War Horse were praised at AwardsDaily until they were more well-received than Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
Next year it’ll be how great of a film Lincoln is on Monday and by Friday it’ll be how Spielberg doesn’t make films like Duel anymore and Rudin’s yearly Oscar entry is the one best films ever by the AMPAS but they are just too sheepish and full of fanboys and sexist old white men to embrace it.
Merry Christmas!
ext year it’ll be how great of a film Lincoln is on Monday and by Friday it’ll be how Spielberg doesn’t make films like Duel anymore and Rudin’s yearly Oscar entry is the one best films ever BUT the AMPAS are just too sheepish and full of fanboys and sexist old white men to embrace it.
Not to mention that it’s a rule on that website that every time there’s a new post that in some way, shape or form takes a jab at The King’s Speech and mentions how brilliant and perfect The Social Network is. By this point it should be a drinking game…except we’d all die of alcohol poisoning it happens so often!
Haha, yeah. The big deal that website made about The King’s Speech winning last year was ridiculous. You would think they produced The Social Network or something.
I can’t go to that site anymore. It’s all Dragon Tattoo and nothing else. Can’t argue with a brick wall.
You mean The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (and Rooney Mara, who according to that site is giving the best performance by an actress *ever* because, you know, it’s not like superlatives like that diminish the site’s credibility) but with every Girl with the Dragon Tattoo post there has to be a jab at The King’s Speech and then a mention about how The Social Network is the *perfect* film, give me a f-ing break.
By the way, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again just for f’s sake. But this site needs a “like” button just so I can “like” every post on this mini-thread. I’m glad I’m not the only one who is incredibly annoyed by every post on that site
Question is…can The Artist win if it doesn’t make money? The release pattern has been rather slow, and I don’t sense it breaking out once it expands further. We all know it didn’t for The Hurt Locker. Will it matter for the Artist if it only makes 10mil?
*didn’t matter
The Artist reminds me a little big of Chicago, which wasn’t released in some areas until after they won all those Globes. I wonder if they’re expecting something similar with The Artist. Part of me thinks it’ll be able to do really well, and another part worries if it’ll be too much for a mainstream audience.
Sorry for going off-topic, but I just had to share this superb collection of 2011 movie clips:
“Marc Lee looks at the Oscar race and thinks it boils down to “The Artist” versus “The Descendants.” I think he’s only 50% right.”
Perhaps the answer should be obvious, but what would you boil the race down to, Guy?