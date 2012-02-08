Round-up: Does Weinstein’s Streep ad toe the line… or cross it?

Oh, it wouldn’t be the final stretch of Oscar voting without a minor kerfuffle over some or other campaign strategy. The people ruffling feathers this time, you’ll be shocked to hear, are The Weinstein Company, whose latest campaign effort for Meryl Streep comes close to breaking a selection of finicky rules and regulations, but naturally has a secure loophole in place. The ad, emailed to Hollywood Reporter subscribers (and therefore not directly to the Academy, cleverly enough), makes a big deal of the two-time winner’s 29-year Oscar drought, stepping on the toes of an Academy rule forbidding ads to mention past awards, and to “extol the merits of a film… or an individual.” (Really? Don’t all ads do that?) Several AMPAS voters have felt moved to complain, but I don’t see how this harmless stunt affects Streep’s chances either way. [The Odds]

No matter. Daniel Montgomery offers five reasons why Viola Davis will win Best Actress. They’re all sound, but shouldn’t her performance be one of them? [Gold Derby]

“Why is ‘Hugo’ nominated [for Best Picture] and we’re not?” asks “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe, who puts it down to snobbery. [The Guardian]