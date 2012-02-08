Round-up: Does Weinstein’s Streep ad toe the line… or cross it?

Oh, it wouldn’t be the final stretch of Oscar voting without a minor kerfuffle over some or other campaign strategy. The people ruffling feathers this time, you’ll be shocked to hear, are The Weinstein Company, whose latest campaign effort for Meryl Streep comes close to breaking a selection of finicky rules and regulations, but naturally has a secure loophole in place. The ad, emailed to Hollywood Reporter subscribers (and therefore not directly to the Academy, cleverly enough), makes a big deal of the two-time winner’s 29-year Oscar drought, stepping on the toes of an Academy rule forbidding ads to mention past awards, and to “extol the merits of a film… or an individual.” (Really? Don’t all ads do that?) Several AMPAS voters have felt moved to complain, but I don’t see how this harmless stunt affects Streep’s chances either way. [The Odds]
No matter. Daniel Montgomery offers five reasons why Viola Davis will win Best Actress. They’re all sound, but shouldn’t her performance be one of them? [Gold Derby]
“Why is ‘Hugo’ nominated [for Best Picture] and we’re not?” asks “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe, who puts it down to snobbery. [The Guardian]
Demian Bichir, still the least talked-about of this year’s acting nominees, talks to Stacey Wilson about his 30-year wait for this break. [THR]
“War Horse” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” are among the nominees for the Genesis Awards, which honor “creative portrayals of animal protection.” Where’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo?” [Deadline]
David Poland interviews Michelle Williams, who seems to have been quiet on the circuit of late. Even for her. [Hot Blog]
One of the few Best Adapted Screenplay ballots you’ll see this season that doesn’t have “The Descendants” anywhere near it. [Nick’s Flick Picks]
Randee Dawn lists 10 of the most memorable Oscar speeches of all time. What, no Jennifer Connelly? [The Envelope]
Wow, is that ad embarrassing. Do you think Streep is horrified to have people begging to have her get a THIRD Oscar, especially for something far from her best performance?
And Speaking of Hugo, I was looking for a takedown of the film and its wild overpraising (both in terms of reviews and nominations), and the Slate Culture Gabfest delivered this week. A very enjoyable listen.
I think Streep must be horrified about this ad. She doesn’t campaign for herself ever, and she doesn’t care much for awards, so I imagine this doesn’t sit well with her.
That ad is embarrassing (and I’m still hoping Meryl wins, realizing she won’t). The other embarrassing one is the clips on TV of Clooney with the single tear dropping down in that climatic scene in the Descendants.
With all this Meryl v. Viola stuff, I wonder if it’s not ripe for Michelle to swoop in?
I burst out laughing when I saw that Descendants ad :/ The worst has to be ANY ad for EL&IC that mentions it’s an Oscar nominated film.
I would actually prefer Michelle to take it, although I fear she is in a distant third right now. If she pulls an upset at BAFTA (which is possible, considering how well My Week with Marilyn did), then I think it’s possible, although unlikely. Sigh.
I think Streep deserves to win this year. But not because she is overdue or because any kind of external thing… she deserves it only because she was the best leading performance of the year. Does the company of the movie really needs any other factor for her to win? Her performance speaks for itself.
Technically, the ad isn’t any worse as any other FYC ad. It’s the fact that it was mailed to subscribers directly that’s questionable.
Haha, I think it’s a lot worse than most FYC ads, but I guess it’s subjective. What else do you think is equally bad?
Most of the time there is an artistic quality to FYC ads. Thought is put into the graphic presentation. This “ad” here is pretty much thrown together, so I don’t think it’s really in league with typical FYC stuff.
Saw “The Iron Lady” the other day. It’s every bit as bad as people have said (the film, that is). Although she’s predictably fine (If predictably hammy), she’s getting a big fat pass for this one. Regardless of the fact that it’s not nearly good enough to be ranked among the best performances of the year, Shouldn’t Streep, supposedly the greatest actress of her era, be held to a higher standard that she is held too. Is there anything remarkable about this performance? Is there anything she does in this film that she hasn’t proven many times over that she can’t do before? Out of respect to Meryl, she should be held to a standard of the other performances she’s given, and not to the lowered standard she seems to be held, where any performance she gives is immediately checked off as “good enough”.
That’s what I said a little while ago about both Streep and Williams this year – that we’ve seen both do spectacular work in the past and their performances this year are not nearly as good as their finest work. And then someone replied ‘Why should they be held up to their own high standards, and not compared to the other nominees?’ Well because we know they can do, and have done, better. And there’s no reason to award them this year when they haven’t for those better performances (in Williams’ case) or have (in Streep’s case). In any case, I think Viola Davis is better than both this year, regardless of anyone’s past performances.
I agree, Anita. Once again, Michelle should have won for Blue Valentine.
What?! That’s like depriving Michael Phelps of a gold medal, even when he wins a race, just because he didn’t beat his own record time in the last Olympics. Sorry Mike, we’re “holding you to a new standard.”
Disagree strongly with Anita. I’m not a fan of Streep and I haven’t seen many of her works… and because of that I can appreciate her Tatcher and can say honestly that she has been the best leading performance of the year.
Prettok: You’re metaphor doesn’t really follow what I’m saying at all. Let me adjust it. First off, Streep isn’t winning the gold medal, she just keeps getting invited back on the team even though she’s underachieving (and has been for at least a decade now). Secondly, she’s not beating her record time (as I already explained), she’s just getting decent times, and because people have an inflated sense of affection for her, they keep inviting her back. She hasn’t been getting the times like she used to for quite a while, but yet every year, people argue that they should give her another gold metal because she’s competed so many times, even though she’s massively underachieved for quite a while.
So… Michelle should get an ad saying “it has been x number of years and she hasn’t won a single Oscar…”?? Or Viola. I’m down.
I mean look at Gary Oldman, the last time he won an Oscar was… oh wait, never. But he’s not one of the greatest actors of his generation… oh wait, I’m getting my facts mixed up again, so surely there’s no need to prioritize his oscar count above that of Streep’s, because clearly she’s giving a performance that’s among the very best she’s given in a film that’s going to be remembered for a very long time… oh wait, I got it all wrong again again. Not that any of this shit matters anyway.
Has Daniel Radcliffe even seen ‘Hugo’? It’s a great movie. Very deserving of a nomination. And you don’t have to see seven other movies to understand the story.
Disagree. Snobbery claim aside, I like “Hugo” fine, but the Academy’s dismissal of the Harry Potter series — the majority of which have constituted seminal entertainments — grates me. To each his own, I suppose.
I know he was especifically asked about the Oscars, but why didn’t he complain about the BAFTAs as well? Was it because he was there when they were announced? I mean, they didn’t even nominate it for Best British Film, and gave that spot to stuff like My Week With Marilyn.
I’m more offended by the bad grammar. Where’s the opening quotation marks?
I hate that I saw this coming. I’ve always been scared that Weinstein would do something like this to campaign for Meryl Streep and now that it’s happened, it just makes me angry.