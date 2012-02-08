Round-up: Does Weinstein’s Streep ad toe the line… or cross it?

02.08.12 6 years ago 22 Comments

Oh, it wouldn’t be the final stretch  of Oscar voting without a minor kerfuffle over some or other campaign strategy. The people ruffling feathers this time, you’ll be shocked to hear, are The Weinstein Company, whose latest campaign effort for Meryl Streep comes close to breaking a selection of finicky rules and regulations, but naturally has a secure loophole in place. The ad, emailed to Hollywood Reporter subscribers (and therefore not directly to the Academy, cleverly enough), makes a big deal of the two-time winner’s 29-year Oscar drought, stepping on the toes of an Academy rule forbidding ads to mention past awards, and to “extol the merits of a film… or an individual.” (Really? Don’t all ads do that?) Several AMPAS voters have felt moved to complain, but I don’t see how this harmless stunt affects Streep’s chances either way. [The Odds]

No matter. Daniel Montgomery offers five reasons why Viola Davis will win Best Actress. They’re all sound, but shouldn’t her performance be one of them? [Gold Derby]

“Why is ‘Hugo’ nominated [for Best Picture] and we’re not?” asks “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe, who puts it down to snobbery. [The Guardian]

Jack Egan notes that this year’s Best Cinematography nominees reflect the industry’s split between traditional and digital artistry. [Below the Line]

Demian Bichir, still the least talked-about of this year’s acting nominees, talks to Stacey Wilson about his 30-year wait for this break. [THR]

“War Horse” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” are among the nominees for the Genesis Awards, which honor “creative portrayals of animal protection.” Where’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo?” [Deadline]

David Poland interviews Michelle Williams, who seems to have been quiet on the circuit of late. Even for her. [Hot Blog]

One of the few Best Adapted Screenplay ballots you’ll see this season that doesn’t have “The Descendants” anywhere near it. [Nick’s Flick Picks]

Randee Dawn lists 10 of the most memorable Oscar speeches of all time. What, no Jennifer Connelly? [The Envelope]

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSDANIEL RADCLIFFEDEMIAN BICHIRGenesis AwardsIn Contentionmeryl streepMICHELLE WILLIAMSTHE IRON LADYTHE WEINSTEIN COMPANYVIOLA DAVISWAR HORSE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP